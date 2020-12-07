Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 7

Here are today’s contestants:

John, a communications manager, had a scary experience in Costa Rica;

Amy, a career counselor, saw a “bird” fly by in Belize; and

Katherine, a nonprofit executive, had her wallet stolen in Paris. Katherine is a one-day champ with winnings of $22,801.

John scored on the first two DDs and was comfortably ahead most of the way, but Katherine moved into contention with a double-up on DD3. Going into FJ it was John with $22,000 vs. Katherine at $16,400 and Amy at $9,800.

DD1 – $800 – BRIDGES – Not everything in this city is 500 years old–the Constitution Bridge over the Grand Canal opened in 2008 (John won $800 from his leading score of $3,800.)

DD2 – $1,600 – PLANTARY EXTREMES – It’s the windiest planet, with storms like the Great Dark Spot observed by Voyager 2 (John won $3,000 from his total of $9,000 vs. $3,800 for Amy.)

DD3 – $2,000 – OXFORD’S VERY SHORT INTRODUCTIONS – “A Very Short Introduction to” him says that like Marx & Freud, this 18th c. economist’s work “is more invoked than it is read” (With one other clue remaining, Katherine won $7,800 on a true DD vs. $22,000 for John.)

FJ – FANTASTIC BEASTS – Symbols of strength in the Bible include behemoth & this horned creature, perhaps an extinct wild ox, which the KJV mentions 9 times

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Katherine decided to bet it all, which allowed John to hang on, as he dropped $10,801 to win with $11,199.

Wagering strategy: The better play for Katherine on FJ would have been to bet between $3,201 and $5,200, which would have kept her ahead of a possible double-up by Amy if correct, while putting her ahead of John and Amy when everyone missed.

No harm no foul: For the clue “The Newlands Resolution of 1898 brought these islands under formal U.S. control”, everyone took an incorrect guess, missing the Hawaiian Islands.

Judging the writers: There was a category called HISTORY: A LOOK BACK. Not sure what value was added by the last three words in that title, since by definition, history is always a look back.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Venice? DD2 – What is Neptune? DD3 – Who was Smith? FJ – What is unicorn?

