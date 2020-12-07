Comic Book Chat – Alien Xenomorphs Invading Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics will be publishing an Alien series in March 2021.

The press release on the breaking news can be read here.

What are your thoughts on this?

How soon will we see Marvel Superheroes fighting against these slimy, perfect organisms?

Which heroes or villains would you like to see in a battle of survival against these Aliens?

I am cautiously optimistic about the new series but it is another blow for Dark Horse Comics, who recently lost Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Boom! Studios.

I love the Brood in the X-Men and I hope these monstrous creatures aren’t retired anytime soon either because of this impending series.

