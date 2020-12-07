Music

Albums By The Year: 1985

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1985, all the way live. For the second week in a row i am unable to get to 25, but the next few years should make up for these. After that we’re really going to be in some wilderness, at least for me. Albums from before i was born? Frightening prospect.

1985

R.E.M. – Fables Of The Reconstruction

Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love

The Replacements – Tim

Hüsker Dü – New Day Rising

Hüsker Dü – Flip Your Wig

Rites Of Spring – Rites Of Spring

The Cure – The Head On The Door

Green River – Come On Down

Butthole Surfers – Cream Corn From The Socket Of Davis

U2 – Wide Awake In America

Joni Mitchell – Dog Eat Dog

Talking Heads – Little Creatures

The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace

Killing Joke – Night Time

Meat Puppets – Up On The Sun

The Cult – Love

Prince – Around The World In A Day

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Firstborn Is Dead

Dead Kennedys – Frankenchrist

