Albums By The Year: 1985

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1985, all the way live. For the second week in a row i am unable to get to 25, but the next few years should make up for these. After that we’re really going to be in some wilderness, at least for me. Albums from before i was born? Frightening prospect.
R.E.M. – Fables Of The Reconstruction
Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love
The Replacements – Tim
Hüsker Dü – New Day Rising
Hüsker Dü – Flip Your Wig
Rites Of Spring – Rites Of Spring
The Cure – The Head On The Door
Green River – Come On Down
Butthole Surfers – Cream Corn From The Socket Of Davis
U2 – Wide Awake In America
Joni Mitchell – Dog Eat Dog
Talking Heads – Little Creatures
The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace
Killing Joke – Night Time
Meat Puppets – Up On The Sun
The Cult – Love
Prince – Around The World In A Day
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Firstborn Is Dead
Dead Kennedys – Frankenchrist