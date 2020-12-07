Albums By The Year: 1985

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1985, all the way live. For the second week in a row i am unable to get to 25, but the next few years should make up for these. After that we’re really going to be in some wilderness, at least for me. Albums from before i was born? Frightening prospect.

1985 R.E.M. – Fables Of The Reconstruction Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love The Replacements – Tim Hüsker Dü – New Day Rising Hüsker Dü – Flip Your Wig Rites Of Spring – Rites Of Spring The Cure – The Head On The Door Green River – Come On Down Butthole Surfers – Cream Corn From The Socket Of Davis U2 – Wide Awake In America Joni Mitchell – Dog Eat Dog Talking Heads – Little Creatures The Fall – This Nation’s Saving Grace Killing Joke – Night Time Meat Puppets – Up On The Sun The Cult – Love Prince – Around The World In A Day Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Firstborn Is Dead Dead Kennedys – Frankenchrist [collapse]

