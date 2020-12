Galaxy Express 999 is a legendary old anime series/movie(s). I got into it because Rebecca Sugar talked about how the character of Blue Diamond in Steven Universe was inspired by the art style of Galaxy Express 999 creator Leiji Matsumoto; but I swear I remember watching the condensed movie version of the series on the Sci-Fi Channel one night as a kid. Back then anime was a lot harder to find…

