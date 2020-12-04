The Weekly Wrestling thread is having a reboot

When this site started for a while I used to run a weekly wrestling discussion/shit shooting thread about our beloved entertainment and it always was fun to do so why not re-try it. This will be launched friday’s because all important shows will be done then/and it’s close to most ppv’s. Now down to this weeks happenings!

AEW

Sting debuts, 2020 keeps 2020ing

-Omega (finally) turns heels, wins the belt and teams with his old friend/confidant/Impact’s booker Don Callis. Omega is set to appear on next week’s IMPACT!

-Big news mostly is that there most likely is going to be allot of inter-promotional stuff happening between Impact and AEW

WWE

-Patt Paterson passes away at 79

-New nxt signees include GCW/indie stand-out Alex Zayne, 2/3th of the just departed from Impact Rascalz Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, Roh Pure tournament entry and PWG wrestler Russ Taylor and Wrestle-1’s Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi

-Wargames!

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-Former TNA wrestler Jimmy Rave has retired after getting his arm amputated

-Bob Ryder, Impact founder with the Jarret’s, passed away

-Jazz comes out of retirement of a few months for teaming with Jordynne Grace in the ongoing knockout tag tournament. Killer Kelly debuts

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. not with MLW anymore

-NJPW Super J-Cup starting the 12th including ROH’s Rey Horus, Impact’s Chris bey and TJP and MLW’s ACH and Lio Rush beside NJPW’s Clark Connors and El Phantasmo

-AAA Triplemania is happening the 12th also. No Crowds. Main is a Pagano vs. Chessman in a hair match. Other interesting matches include Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kid and Los Lucha Brothers (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) vs. Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr.) vs. Los Mercenarios (Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpión) and the reunited los psycho circus. No (offical) English commentary this year but it’s free to watch on youtube and various other platforms.

-Jon Moxley Planned To Jump The Cage At Bellator Event To Confront Josh Barnett to promote bloodsport match earlier this year

Lets discuss about whatever!

