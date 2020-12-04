Friday New Music 12/4

Can you believe it’s Friday? Can you believe they still make new music (well…), can you believe we’re here together on a Friday and there’s new music? Scientists say it only happens about 52 times a year. Wild. There isn’t a whole lot in the way of new music today that I know/am interested in, so, the highlight for me is the Father/Daughter Records holiday comp. It’s got holiday covers and originals by Diet Cig, Pronoun, Illuminati Hotties and more. Should be at least a good time! There’s also a Death Cab For Cutie covers EP out on bandcamp as well.

Speaking of which, it’s Bandcamp friday! All Bandcamp %s are waived and sent to the artists, you know the drill by now this is a great time to get shit for ourselves and support the artists that bring us to these threads.

Here’s a full(ish) list taken from consequence of sound. Tell me what’s missing, what’s good, what you’re excited for, what isn’t, all that stuff. Have fun!:

— Ad Infinitum – Chapter I Revisited

— adam brian paul – wait, the path never ends? EP

— The Advent Equation – Remnants of Oblivion

— Alex Maas (of The Black Angels) – Luca

— Alice Ray – Lost In The Dark EP

— Alina Kalancea – Impedance

— Amy Winehouse – The Collection

— An Only Child – Prepare the Body

— Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Alberta Hall

— ANTIBOY – A Glitch In Paradise

— Bangles – Sweetheart of the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Bates – Unfucked Live

— Beck – Hyperspace (2020)

— Becoming the Lion – Unearthly Creature

— Begg – Corporal Pun EP

— Belted Sweater – I’m Fucking Delightful

— BigBoss – Nez Zemru

— Black Nile – The Further Side

— Blue Öyster Cult – Live at Rock of Ages Festival 2016

— Bon Bon Vivant – Dancing in the Darkness

— Bonobo – Black Sands (Vinyl Reissue)

— Brady Cohan – Studies, Vol. 1 EP

— Britney Spears – Glory (Deluxe Edition)

— Brother Oliver – Command Shift EP

— BruteAllies – Ash & Nails

— Calexico – Seasonal Shift

— Can’t Swim – Someone Who Isn’t Me EP

— Canyon City – Circling the Sun EP

— Carly Johnson – Carly Johnson

— Clifton Anderson – Been Down This Road Before

— The Coathangers – The Coathangers (Deluxe Edition)

— Craig Werden – Sabbath Sessions Vol. 1

— Cryogeyser – Love Is Land

— Cryptodira – The Angel of History

— Daniel Docherty – Only Time Can Help Us EP

— Dark Mark (Mark Lanegan) – Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020

— Dave Vettraino – Exercise

— Deafheaven – 10 Years Gone

— Death Cab For Cutie – The Georgia EP

— The Decemberists – Live Home Library Vol. I At Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI August 11, 2009

— Deception – The Mire

— Defamed – Aeon EP

— Des Rocs – This Is Our Life EP

— Descend to Acheron – The Transience of Flesh

— The Deviant – Rotting Dreams of Carrion

— Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Majeure

— Divine Horsemen – Live 1985-1987

— DJ Scheme – Family

— Droneroom – Jesus Year

— Duncan Sheik – Live at the Cafe Carlyle

— Duster Lizzie – Spiritual Sequel

— Edan – Primitive Plus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Eden Dawn – Mirage EP

— Einar Selvik – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Wave of Giants Soundtrack

— Elif Yalvaç – Mountains Become Stepping Stones

— Elizabeth Moen – Creature of Habit EP

— Emanuel – Session 2: Transformation EP

— Erasure – The Neon Singles (Box Set)

— Fellow Hollow – Violet Paper Wings

— Foxanne – It’s real (I knew it)

— Gama Bomb – Sea Savage

— Garrett Kato – Hemispheres

— Genus Ordinis Dei – Glare of Deliverance

— Geographer – Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights

— George Thorogood and the Destroyers – Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert

— Ghost Brigade – MMV – MMXX (Box Set)

— The Glitch Mob – Drink the Sea (10th Year Anniversary Editiion)

— Goldfinger – Never Look Back

— Gone Is Gone (feat. members of Mastodon, At the Drive-In, and Queens of the Stone Age) – If Everything Happens For A Reason…Then Nothing Really Matters At All

— grandson – Death of An Optimist

— The Great Leslie – Out of My Hands

— Greg Hill – Better Love EP

— Grey Skies – YEAR

— The Gun Club – Miami (Deluxe Reissue)

— Hagra – Tales of the Unexpected

— Harrison Storm – Be Slow EP

— Harry Hains – A Glitch in Paradise

— Harry Jay-Steele – Boundaries

— Her Name In A Cemetery – Demo MMXX (Physical Release)

— High Fighter – The Goat Ritual EP (Reissue)

— Hiiro Issiki – 1000 Plateaux

— HMS Morris – Pastille EP

— Hypervolume – Conceive

— Iconic Eye – Back From Behind the Sun EP

— Idle Ruin – Idle Ruin EP

— Issie Wood – Cries Real Tears! EP

— Joan of Arc – Tim Melina Theo Bobby

— John Garrison – Extinguisher (Digital Release)

— Jordana – …To You EP

— Jordana – Something to Say to You

— Kass Richards (of U.S. Girls) – The Language Shadow

— Khruangbin – Late Night Tales

— Kutiman – Wachaga In Dub

— L.A. Edwards – Blessings From Home, Vol. 1 EP

— Landon Cube – Sapphire

— The Late Ones – Lately EP

— Laura Carbone – Laura Carbone – Live At Rockaplast

— Laura Groves – A Private Road EP

— Lavender Diamond – Now Is the Time

— Lee Paradise – The Fink

— Lespecial – Ancient Homies

— Lisa Hilton – More Than Another Day

— Liz Longley – A Little Magic EP

— Lost Horizons (feat. Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde) – In Quiet Moments Part 1

— Luke Dick – Music From the Documentary Red Dog

— March In Arms – Pulse of the Daring

— Magic Dance – Remnants

— Margo Price – Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman Live Album (Physical Release)

— Mark Willenborg – Cold Beer and Country Music

— The Mary Veils – Slacker Paint

— Meilir – In Tune

— Michael C. Dungay – The Winter of Our Discotheque (Reprise)

— The Milk Carton Kids – Live From Symphony Hall

— Mollo Rilla – Viva El Camino

— Monty Alexander – Love You Madly: Live At Bubba’s

— The Moore Family Band – Yelling Out Of Tune

— Neal Morse – Live At Morsefest 2018

— Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Way Down in the Rust Bucket

— The Network (feat. members of Green Day) – Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!

— Nicholas Lens & Nick Cave – L.I.T.A.N.I.E.S

— Oldblood – Arms to the Sky EP

— Opal Onyx – Vessel

— Oscar Lang – Antidote To Being Bored EP

— Quarter-Life Crisis (Ryan Hemsworth) – Quarter-Life Crisis EP

— Patricia Lalor – This is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall EP

— Paul Hierophant – Utopian Distopias (Part Three)

— Paul Jacks – Black Jackal

— Pop Filter – Donkey Gully Road

— The Postal Service – Everything Will Change (Digital Release)

— Pothamus – Raya

— Profanity – Fragments of Solace

— Rammstein – Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition – Remastered)

— Rave The Reqviem – Stigmata Itch

— Red Cain – Kindred: Act II

— Red City Radio – Paradise

— Respire – Black Line

— Rico Nasty – Nightmare Vacation

— Rina Sawayama – Sawayama: Deluxe Edition

— Roger Goula – Ontology Of Things

— Rone – Esperanza EP

— Rozzma – Khatar Sayeb EP

— Russell Dickerson – Southern Symphony

— S. Carey – All We Grow (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— S.O.R.M. – Hellraiser EP (Reissue)

— Saint Ezekiel – Everything Is Under Alarm

— Sculptor – Untold Secrets

— Serpents Oath – Nihil

— The Shakamoto Investigation – Existential Bread

— ShitKid – Fish (Vinyl Reissue)

— ShitKid – ShitKid (Vinyl Reissue)

— ShitKid – This Is It (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shiv – Me 2 Me

— SHLAK – Kill Them All And Let SHKLAK Sort Them Out

— Skinshape – Arrogance is the Death of Men

— Sigur Rós – Odin’s Raven Magic

— Soho Rezanejad – Perform and Surrender

— Son Lux – Tomorrow II

— Spacehog – The Chinese Album (Vinyl Reissue)

— The SS-SR – Breakaway EP

— Steve Kilbey – Eleven Women

— Steve Perry – Traces (Alternate Versions and Sketches)

— Stranded – Post Meridian EP

— $tupid Young – From Here On Out

— SUSS – Promise

— Swampmeat Family Band – Muck! (Deluxe Edition)

— Sweat – Sentimental Sunset EP

— Symba – Don’t Run From R.A.P.

— Tactical Noise Ensemble – Tactical Noise Ensemble EP

— Tankus The Henge – Luna Park!

— Terra Lopez – Prepare the Body

— These New Puritans – Hidden [MMXX]

— This Daze – This Daze EP

— TisaKorean – Wasteland.

— Toddla T and Chilly Gonzales – A Very Chilly Mixtape: The Coldest Crimbo

— Tommy Emmanuel – Live! Christmas Time

— Tom Sanders – Only Magic

— Tori Amos – Christmastide EP

— Valerie Orth – Rabbit Hole

— Various Artists – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – L.A. Originals (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Lost Christmas

— Various Artists – Matilda the Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (Vinyl Release)

— Various Artists – Music From the Documentary Red Dog

— Various Artists – Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— VRSTY – Cloud City EP

— Watch The Ride – Retrograde EP

— We the Commas – The RZN

— Wheelfall – A Specter is Haunting the Earth

— The White Stripes – The White Stripes Greatest Hits

— Winston C.W. – Good Guess

— Yella Beezy – Blank Checc

— YFN Lucci – Wish Me Well 3

— Your Old Droog– Dump Yod: Krutoy Edition

— Yumi and the Weather – Some Days EP

— YUNGBLUD – WEIRD!

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Mona Bone Jakon (50th Anniversary Box Set)

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Tea For the Tillerman (50th Anniversary Box Set)

— Zeb Gould – Destroyer Deliver

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...