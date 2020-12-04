Friday New Music 12/4

Can you believe it’s Friday? Can you believe they still make new music (well…), can you believe we’re here together on a Friday and there’s new music? Scientists say it only happens about 52 times a year. Wild. There isn’t a whole lot in the way of new music today that I know/am interested in, so, the highlight for me is the Father/Daughter Records holiday comp. It’s got holiday covers and originals by Diet Cig, Pronoun, Illuminati Hotties and more. Should be at least a good time! There’s also a Death Cab For Cutie covers EP out on bandcamp as well.
Speaking of which, it’s Bandcamp friday! All Bandcamp %s are waived and sent to the artists, you know the drill by now this is a great time to get shit for ourselves and support the artists that bring us to these threads.
Here’s a full(ish) list taken from consequence of sound. Tell me what’s missing, what’s good, what you’re excited for, what isn’t, all that stuff. Have fun!:
— Ad Infinitum – Chapter I Revisited
— adam brian paul – wait, the path never ends? EP
— The Advent Equation – Remnants of Oblivion
— Alex Maas (of The Black Angels) – Luca
— Alice Ray – Lost In The Dark EP
— Alina Kalancea – Impedance
— Amy Winehouse – The Collection
— An Only Child – Prepare the Body
— Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Alberta Hall
— ANTIBOY – A Glitch In Paradise
— Bangles – Sweetheart of the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Bates – Unfucked Live
— Beck – Hyperspace (2020)
— Becoming the Lion – Unearthly Creature
— Begg – Corporal Pun EP
— Belted Sweater – I’m Fucking Delightful
— BigBoss – Nez Zemru
— Black Nile – The Further Side
— Blue Öyster Cult – Live at Rock of Ages Festival 2016
— Bon Bon Vivant – Dancing in the Darkness
— Bonobo – Black Sands (Vinyl Reissue)
— Brady Cohan – Studies, Vol. 1 EP
— Britney Spears – Glory (Deluxe Edition)
— Brother Oliver – Command Shift EP
— BruteAllies – Ash & Nails
— Calexico – Seasonal Shift
— Can’t Swim – Someone Who Isn’t Me EP
— Canyon City – Circling the Sun EP
— Carly Johnson – Carly Johnson
— Clifton Anderson – Been Down This Road Before
— The Coathangers – The Coathangers (Deluxe Edition)
— Craig Werden – Sabbath Sessions Vol. 1
— Cryogeyser – Love Is Land
— Cryptodira – The Angel of History
— Daniel Docherty – Only Time Can Help Us EP
— Dark Mark (Mark Lanegan) – Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020
— Dave Vettraino – Exercise
— Deafheaven – 10 Years Gone
— Death Cab For Cutie – The Georgia EP
— The Decemberists – Live Home Library Vol. I At Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI August 11, 2009
— Deception – The Mire
— Defamed – Aeon EP
— Des Rocs – This Is Our Life EP
— Descend to Acheron – The Transience of Flesh
— The Deviant – Rotting Dreams of Carrion
— Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger – Majeure
— Divine Horsemen – Live 1985-1987
— DJ Scheme – Family
— Droneroom – Jesus Year
— Duncan Sheik – Live at the Cafe Carlyle
— Duster Lizzie – Spiritual Sequel
— Edan – Primitive Plus (Vinyl Reissue)
— Eden Dawn – Mirage EP
— Einar Selvik – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Wave of Giants Soundtrack
— Elif Yalvaç – Mountains Become Stepping Stones
— Elizabeth Moen – Creature of Habit EP
— Emanuel – Session 2: Transformation EP
— Erasure – The Neon Singles (Box Set)
— Fellow Hollow – Violet Paper Wings
— Foxanne – It’s real (I knew it)
— Gama Bomb – Sea Savage
— Garrett Kato – Hemispheres
— Genus Ordinis Dei – Glare of Deliverance
— Geographer – Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights
— George Thorogood and the Destroyers – Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert
— Ghost Brigade – MMV – MMXX (Box Set)
— The Glitch Mob – Drink the Sea (10th Year Anniversary Editiion)
— Goldfinger – Never Look Back
— Gone Is Gone (feat. members of Mastodon, At the Drive-In, and Queens of the Stone Age) – If Everything Happens For A Reason…Then Nothing Really Matters At All
— grandson – Death of An Optimist
— The Great Leslie – Out of My Hands
— Greg Hill – Better Love EP
— Grey Skies – YEAR
— The Gun Club – Miami (Deluxe Reissue)
— Hagra – Tales of the Unexpected
— Harrison Storm – Be Slow EP
— Harry Hains – A Glitch in Paradise
— Harry Jay-Steele – Boundaries
— Her Name In A Cemetery – Demo MMXX (Physical Release)
— High Fighter – The Goat Ritual EP (Reissue)
— Hiiro Issiki – 1000 Plateaux
— HMS Morris – Pastille EP
— Hypervolume – Conceive
— Iconic Eye – Back From Behind the Sun EP
— Idle Ruin – Idle Ruin EP
— Issie Wood – Cries Real Tears! EP
— Joan of Arc – Tim Melina Theo Bobby
— John Garrison – Extinguisher (Digital Release)
— Jordana – …To You EP
— Jordana – Something to Say to You
— Kass Richards (of U.S. Girls) – The Language Shadow
— Khruangbin – Late Night Tales
— Kutiman – Wachaga In Dub
— L.A. Edwards – Blessings From Home, Vol. 1 EP
— Landon Cube – Sapphire
— The Late Ones – Lately EP
— Laura Carbone – Laura Carbone – Live At Rockaplast
— Laura Groves – A Private Road EP
— Lavender Diamond – Now Is the Time
— Lee Paradise – The Fink
— Lespecial – Ancient Homies
— Lisa Hilton – More Than Another Day
— Liz Longley – A Little Magic EP
— Lost Horizons (feat. Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde) – In Quiet Moments Part 1
— Luke Dick – Music From the Documentary Red Dog
— March In Arms – Pulse of the Daring
— Magic Dance – Remnants
— Margo Price – Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman Live Album (Physical Release)
— Mark Willenborg – Cold Beer and Country Music
— The Mary Veils – Slacker Paint
— Meilir – In Tune
— Michael C. Dungay – The Winter of Our Discotheque (Reprise)
— The Milk Carton Kids – Live From Symphony Hall
— Mollo Rilla – Viva El Camino
— Monty Alexander – Love You Madly: Live At Bubba’s
— The Moore Family Band – Yelling Out Of Tune
— Neal Morse – Live At Morsefest 2018
— Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Way Down in the Rust Bucket
— The Network (feat. members of Green Day) – Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!
— Nicholas Lens & Nick Cave – L.I.T.A.N.I.E.S
— Oldblood – Arms to the Sky EP
— Opal Onyx – Vessel
— Oscar Lang – Antidote To Being Bored EP
— Quarter-Life Crisis (Ryan Hemsworth) – Quarter-Life Crisis EP
— Patricia Lalor – This is How We Connect, While You Stand So Tall EP
— Paul Hierophant – Utopian Distopias (Part Three)
— Paul Jacks – Black Jackal
— Pop Filter – Donkey Gully Road
— The Postal Service – Everything Will Change (Digital Release)
— Pothamus – Raya
— Profanity – Fragments of Solace
— Rammstein – Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition – Remastered)
— Rave The Reqviem – Stigmata Itch
— Red Cain – Kindred: Act II
— Red City Radio – Paradise
— Respire – Black Line
— Rico Nasty – Nightmare Vacation
— Rina Sawayama – Sawayama: Deluxe Edition
— Roger Goula – Ontology Of Things
— Rone – Esperanza EP
— Rozzma – Khatar Sayeb EP
— Russell Dickerson – Southern Symphony
— S. Carey – All We Grow (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— S.O.R.M. – Hellraiser EP (Reissue)
— Saint Ezekiel – Everything Is Under Alarm
— Sculptor – Untold Secrets
— Serpents Oath – Nihil
— The Shakamoto Investigation – Existential Bread
— ShitKid – Fish (Vinyl Reissue)
— ShitKid – ShitKid (Vinyl Reissue)
— ShitKid – This Is It (Vinyl Reissue)
— Shiv – Me 2 Me
— SHLAK – Kill Them All And Let SHKLAK Sort Them Out
— Skinshape – Arrogance is the Death of Men
— Sigur Rós – Odin’s Raven Magic
— Soho Rezanejad – Perform and Surrender
— Son Lux – Tomorrow II
— Spacehog – The Chinese Album (Vinyl Reissue)
— The SS-SR – Breakaway EP
— Steve Kilbey – Eleven Women
— Steve Perry – Traces (Alternate Versions and Sketches)
— Stranded – Post Meridian EP
— $tupid Young – From Here On Out
— SUSS – Promise
— Swampmeat Family Band – Muck! (Deluxe Edition)
— Sweat – Sentimental Sunset EP
— Symba – Don’t Run From R.A.P.
— Tactical Noise Ensemble – Tactical Noise Ensemble EP
— Tankus The Henge – Luna Park!
— Terra Lopez – Prepare the Body
— These New Puritans – Hidden [MMXX]
— This Daze – This Daze EP
— TisaKorean – Wasteland.
— Toddla T and Chilly Gonzales – A Very Chilly Mixtape: The Coldest Crimbo
— Tommy Emmanuel – Live! Christmas Time
— Tom Sanders – Only Magic
— Tori Amos – Christmastide EP
— Valerie Orth – Rabbit Hole
— Various Artists – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – L.A. Originals (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – Lost Christmas
— Various Artists – Matilda the Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (Vinyl Release)
— Various Artists – Music From the Documentary Red Dog
— Various Artists – Promising Young Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— VRSTY – Cloud City EP
— Watch The Ride – Retrograde EP
— We the Commas – The RZN
— Wheelfall – A Specter is Haunting the Earth
— The White Stripes – The White Stripes Greatest Hits
— Winston C.W. – Good Guess
— Yella Beezy – Blank Checc
— YFN Lucci – Wish Me Well 3
— Your Old Droog– Dump Yod: Krutoy Edition
— Yumi and the Weather – Some Days EP
— YUNGBLUD – WEIRD!
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Mona Bone Jakon (50th Anniversary Box Set)
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Tea For the Tillerman (50th Anniversary Box Set)
— Zeb Gould – Destroyer Deliver