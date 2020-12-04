Job Rants Thread – 12/4/2020 – Working From Home XXXVIII: Quick Week, Slow Day

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Not a lot from me this week, as, honestly, I feel this week just kind of sped by…Save for today, anyway. I don’t know about you, dear fellow wagecados, but it’s like I just expended all my energy and wherewithal at the start of a race, only to find myself expending all I have just to crawl across the finish line. Of course, this is far from an uncommon experience, I’m sure; Hell, this isn’t even the first time I’ve ever experienced it. More than anything, it has to be due to working from home.

Due to the way my home “office” is set up, I have a perfect view out of my living room window at the passage of the day. and, during the times where I’m not focused enough to actually do any work (that is to say, most of the time) my eyes just fall to the window and the…Slow, inexorable passage of the sun and its’ shadows. I’ll end up in a trance for what seems like hours, only to look at my watch after snapping out of it, and realize it’s only been about 30 to 35 minutes, tops.

Where am I going with this, you ask? Hell if I know; as I said, I’m just marking time until the bell. Hopefully, you all have something more interesting to say.

…Please tell me you have something more interesting to say. It’s so damn quiet in here.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: It’s 5 o’clock somewhere; just not here.

