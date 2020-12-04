DIAMONDS are the Weekly Shuffle Threads Best Friend!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! There’s nothing better than listening to your shuffle and coming across a real gem of a song in the mix. So why not celebrate that by sharing any DIAMONDS you have in your shuffle!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Diamond in the title of them! But if you can’t find any diamonds in the rough, don’t fret! You can post ay playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you next time!

