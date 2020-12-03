Weekly Games Thread #2 Is Playing the Long Game

Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what is a game you have been playing intermittently for a long time but never finished?
While you’re on the site, be sure to check out the following game-related articles published this week:
- Lily ‘Lovely’ Bones – Game News Roundup: November 2020
- 3rdStringHero – Silver Will, Golden Wings: Trails in the Sky SC Review/Retrospective
- Razzmatazz – Late to the Party: Bioshock
- SingingBrakeman – Franchise Festival Podcast S1E16: Skyward Sword (Part 1)
- Andy Tuttle – New Game Releases, 12/01 – 12/07
- Dramus18 – One Giant Leap, 1986: Metroid
This might actually have been our most prolific week in terms of video game content!