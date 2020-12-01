Franchise Festival Podcast Season 1 Episode 16 – Skyward Sword Part 1 (Discussion)

Christian, Jasmine, and Spencer cover the development history, gameplay mechanics, minigames, localization, and cut content of Skyward Sword (2011). This game’s unique status as the intersection between portable and home console series entries is discussed. The crew mourns Zelda‘s lost Second Quest. You can listen on your favorite podcast app, our website, or using this embedded source.

Please use this space to discuss the game. Folks have a lot of strong opinions on Skyward Sword and I’m eager to hear ’em!

