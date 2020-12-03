The Weekly Music Thread Saw the Movie, Bought the Soundtrack

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes from The Avocado’s very own M Martin (via Twitter):

“What is the best soundtrack for the worst movie?”

1995’s Kids (directed by Larry Clark and written by Harmony Korine) was a divisive film upon its release – while some critics (including Roger Ebert) gave it positive reviews, many others called it “exploitative” and even “borderline child pornography”. But regardless of the film’s artistic merits (or lack thereof) it has a killer soundtrack. In an ideal world, “Natural One” would have been a number-one single. And the assortment of other songs combined with Folk Implosion’s original score works nicely as well.

Thankfully, the music video seems to have little to nothing to do with the film. And since its a nineties music video, it also seems to have little to nothing to do with anything!

And even if you only ever watch good movies, feel free to discuss soundtracks in general.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

