Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What series would you want a LEGO set to be produced for?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2020:

Anything For Jackson (Shudder)

A Time To Kill Season Premiere (ID)

Barrett-Jackson Revved Up (fyi)

Battlebots Season Premiere (Discovery)

Break (Netflix)

Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special (HBO Max)

Chico Bon Bon And The Very Berry Holiday (Netflix)

Conspiracies Decoded Series Premiere (Science)

Flipping Across America (HGTV)

40 Years A Prisoner (HBO)

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults (HBO Max)

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments (The CW)

Just Another Christmas (Netflix)

Killer Cases Series Premiere (A&E)

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (HBO Max)

Mysteries Of The Abandoned Season Premiere (Science)

Rocket Around The Christmas Tree (Discovery)

Stylish With Jenna Lyons Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (History)

The Commons (Sundance Now)

Tripping with Nils Frahm (Mubi)

The Voice Holiday Celebration (NBC)



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4TH, 2020:

Disney Holiday Magic Quest (Disney)

Godmothered (Disney+)

Sound Of Metal (Amazon)

Spotlight On Christmas (Lifetime)

The Holiday Christmas Parade Greatest Moments (The CW)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5TH, 2020:

Baby Chimp Rescue (BBC America)

Christmas In Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (Hallmark)

Let’s Meet Again On Christmas Eve (Lifetime)

President In Waiting (CNN)

Time For Us To Come Home For Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6TH, 2020:

A Godwink Christmas: First Love, Second Chances (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Christmas Ever After (Lifetime)

Christmas She Wrote (Hallmark)

Shameless Season Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7TH, 2020:

Pikwick Pack Series Premiere (Disney Jr)

The Santa Squad (Lifetime)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2020:

AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9TH, 2020:

Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown (The CW)

The Surgeon’s Cut Series Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...