Comic Book Chat – DC Comics Future State

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – DC Comics Future State

To quote Timbuk 3 – “the future’s so bright I gotta wear shades.”

In January, we will be getting a glimpse of the future of the DC Universe.

From the pre-order email my local comic shop sent me – “DC Comics is suspending publication of its regular DC Universe books in January and February 2021 and will instead a line-wide event called DC: Future State. These new titles will feature future versions of DC heroes imagined by an interesting new mix of creative teams.”

Have any of the teases of the characters and creative teams piqued your interest enough to get you excited for any of the forthcoming titles?

I added Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Justice League to my pull list so far.

Do you think this event will have long lasting ramifications on the past and present of the DCU or will this be forgotten in a few months like Convergence?

I enjoyed DC One Million and Batman Beyond but I’m a bit hesitant on Future State.

Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions on this upcoming event and line of comics and tell us which already published glimpse of DC Universe’s future is your favorite.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...