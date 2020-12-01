All Things Cricket: December 1st

- The WBBL final was all Sydney Thunder. Their fast bowling attack was was too much for regular season points leader Melbourne Stars and Australia/Stars captain Meg Lanning. Melbourne limped to 86 for 9 and were chased in a mere 13.4 overs. Thunder’s Heather Knight only needed 26 runs to lead all scorers. South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail took home Player of the Match for Thunder for her two wickets and generally terrifying pace and swing.
- England finished a sweep of three T20Is over South Africa today. The Proteas look to be in a shambles following their well-noted governance issues followed by controversies over some players not wanting to kneel for Black Lives Matter. They still have three ODIs with England, the reigning World Cup champs, to negotiate. Doesn’t sound like much fun.
- New Zealand has beaten West Indies in the two T20Is that had results. They play two Tests on this tour, the first starting tomorrow at the inviting start time of 4 pm here in Texas.
- Australia has embarrassed India in their first two ODIs, winning by 51 and 66 runs respectively. They have another ODI, three T20Is, and four Tests remaining, and Virat Kohli will miss at least the Boxing Day Test. India is struggling to come up with an answer to the overwhelming batting and fielding of Steve Smith, who is in top form. Smith had 100s in both ODIs played thus far and is making spectacular catches all over the field. It’s not like India is playing terribly, it’s more that Australia is playing out of their heads right now.
- The Lanka Premier League is up and running. The pitch at Hambantota is prime for batting with a couple of 200+ opening innings and also a 195 and 196. Thisara Perera has led Jaffna Stallions to a 3-0 start.
