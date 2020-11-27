The Weekly Shuffle Thread Celebrates BLACK Friday!

Beck – Black Tambourine

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s time for Black Friday! But instead of going shopping with a bunch of crazies in the middle of a pandemic, why not stay at home and listen to some shuffles instead? If that sounds like fun to you, than look no further, and ring in the day with our word of the day: BLACK!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Black in the title of them! But if a lack of Black songs has left a black mark on your shuffles, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...