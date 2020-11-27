Job Rants Thread – 11/27/2020 – Working From Home XXXVII: Doorbuster

Hey, all; Healthy (Black) Friday –

While things might be a bit more subdued this year the gears of commerce grind ever on; and we here at the Job Rants Thread or no exception. Yes, that’s right, we’re offering space at a premium for you, yes, you to get in your own personal rant! Have a beef with your position? Frustrated with the the lack of holiday employment opportunities? Just feeling really ornery and need to vent? Well, we’ve got you covered! No money down, no payments for 90 days, and the first fifty posters qualify for a mail-in rebate for their next rant. No-one will be turned down, and we will not be undersold; so come on down, and see us at the Job Rants Thread: and let us find the right rant, just for you.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and great weekend. And remember: Talk may be cheap, but your time is always valuable; so thanks for spending at least some of it, here.

