Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 27

Introducing today’s contestants:

Chandy, a civil engineer, has been compared to C-3PO;

Gabriel, a swim instructor, hasn’t seen any “Star Wars” or tasted coffee; and

Ryan, a legal technology professional, helps make document-management software. Ryan is a two-day champ with winnings of $48,802.

Ryan took command late in a very competitive game with a strong wager on DD3, which helped him show the way into FJ at $19,400 vs. $14,700 for Gabriel and $12,600 for Chandy.

DD1 – $600 – PAPERBACK WRITER – In 2020 this late, great writer was back on the paperback bestseller list with “The Bluest Eye”, her debut novel (Gabriel lost $5,000 from his score of $8,000 vs. $2,600 for Ryan.)

DD2 – $1,200 – THE ATMOSPHERE – Air pollution is made worse by the reactive type of this gas that makes up more than 3/4 of the atmosphere (Gabriel won $3,500 from his total of $9,200 vs. $10,600 for Chandy.)

DD3 – $800 – RANKS & TITLES – The person with this title is the leader of the Yellow Hat sect of Tibetan Buddhists (Ryan won $9,000 from his score of $10,000 vs. $12,700 for Gabriel.)

FJ – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – Of the 6 mainland African countries through which the equator passes, this landlocked nation is last alphabetically

Only Ryan was correct on FJ, adding $10,001 to win with $29,401 for a three-day total of $78,203.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one took a guess that certain clouds, a photo of which looked a lot like a flying saucer and “can be mistaken for the weird phenomena”, are called UFO clouds.

Making the layup: For a clue about a “most excellent” Keanu Reeves role reprised in 2020, after “John Wick” and “Bill” were eliminated by her opponents, Chandy took the rebound and scored with “Ted”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Morrison? DD2 – What is nitrogen? DD3 – Who is the Dalai Lama? FJ – What is Uganda?

