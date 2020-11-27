Friday new music 11/27

It’s me second Apples at it again, here are the releases for today. The lead picture is not of new music but one of my favorite albums is getting another(it already has a expanded edition) re-issue today so check that out ya goofs.
Just allot of black friday re-issues this week so yeah were gonna front a old one here.
— Aimee Mann – Bachelor No. 2 or, the Last Remains of the Dodo (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Alanis Morrisette – Live at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – 2020 (Vinyl Release)
— Albertine Sarges – The Sticky Fingers
— Alice In Chains – SAP EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Alice Ray – Lost In The Dark EP
— Amahiru – Amahiru
— Ane Brun – How Beauty Holds the Hand of Sorrow
— Anthony Phillips – Missing Links I-IV (Box Set)
— Anthrax – Soldiers of Metal (Vinyl Reissue)
— Are We Static – Accepting The Universe
— Arrayan Path – The Marble Gates to Apeiron
— Autumnblaze – Welkin Shores Burning
— Azarath – Saint Desecration
— The Bangles – Doll Revolution (Vinyl Reissue)
— Baroness – Live At Maida Vaile BBC Vol. II EP
— The Battery Farm – Endless Unstoppable Pain EP
— Beastie Boys – Some Old Bullshit (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Beat Farmers – Live at Spring Valley Inn 1983 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bent – Up In The Air
— Best Coast – Crazy For You (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Bethmoora – Thresholds
— Big Big Train – Empire
— Big K.R.I.T – TDT (Vinyl Reissue)
— Billie Joe Armstrong (of Green Day) – No Fun Mondays
— Blesson Roy – Think Like Spring
— Blue Öyster Cult – Live In Pasadena July ’83 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bombino – Bombino Live
— Brian Callihan – Brian Callihan
— Brian Wilson & Van Dyke Parks – Orange Crate Instrumentals
— Bruno Mars – Doo-Wops & Hooligans (Vinyl Reissue)
— BruteAllies – Ash & Nails
— Buckcherry – Buckcherry (Vinyl Reissue)
— Carnage Alpha – From There to Oblivion
— The Cavemen – Euthanise Me EP
— Cee Lo Green – Cee Lo’s Magic Moment (Vinyl Reissue)
— Cell Press – Cell Press EP
— Ceremonial Castings – Salem 1692 (MMXX) (Reissue)
— The Chariot – Long Live (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chuck Berry – Rockin’ Rollin’ New Years Eve (Vinyl Reissue)
— CJ Mirra – Translate
— Cloudly Clouds – Imprisoned in a Daydream
— Clutch – WeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. 1
— Coil – Musick To Play in the Dark (Reissue)
— The Corona Lantern – Certa Omnibus Hora
— Crack the Sky – Tribes
— Crown the Empire – 7102010
— Dave Brubeck – Christmas Lullabies
— Dave Grusen – The Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score) (Vinyl Reissue)
— David Gilmour – Yes I Have Ghosts
— Def Neon – War Beats
— Dinah Thorpe – For The Birds
— Dirty Freud – Love In The Backwater EP
— DMX – Best of DMX
— Don Cunningham – Something For Everyone (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dream Theater – Distant Memories – Live In London
— Drive By Truckers – Plan 9 Records July 13th, 2006
— Electric Hydra – Electric Hydra
— Eleine – Dancing In Hell
— Elliot Smith – Elliot Smith Alternate Versions
— End of the World – Chameleon
— Eric Reed – For Such a Time as This
— Falkenbach – The Nine Worlds of Falkenbach (Manifestations 1995-2013)
— Field Day – Opposite Land EP
— FIRA – From Vegas With Blood
— FLOHIO – No Panic No Pain
— Fountains of Wayne – Welcome Interstate Managers (Vinyl Reissue)
— From The Bogs Of Aughiska – Tactical Magic (Live at Róisín Dubh – Gaillimh 2019)
— Gary Barlow – Music Played By Humans
— George Coleman – In Baltimore (Vinyl Reissue)
— Glorious Depravity – Ageless Violence
— Godspend – As the Shadows Fall
— Goodhue – In The Ashes
— Gorden Campbell – Conversations
— Gotts Street Park – Volume Two EP
— Grace Gillespie – After the Harvest Moon EP
— Grand Puba – Reel to Reel (Vinyl Reissue)
— Grief Scene – Bad Times
— Haider – Dance Now, Cry Later EP
— Half-A-Mill – Milion (Vinyl Reissue)
— Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Drauf Und Dran
— Hatebreed – Weight of the False Self
— Heavy Pettin – Best Of
— Hello Cosmos – Dream Harder
— HeIsTheArtist – Roots EP
— Herbie Hancock – the Herbie Hancock Trio (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Highway Women – The Highway EP
— The Hold Steady – Heaven Is Whenever (Deluxe Edition)
— Ice-T – Rhyme Pays (Vinyl Reissue)
— Imminence – Turn the Light On (Deluxe Edition)
— Ingrina – Siste Lys
— Intolerant – Primal Future
— Intruder – A Higher Form of Killing (Reissue)
— Intruder – Escape From Pain (Reissue)
— Jadakiss – The Collector’s Edition
— James Bourne – Safe Journey Home
— James McMultry – Childish Things (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jarvis Cocker – The Jarvis Cocker Record (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jarvis Cocker – Further Complications (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jefferson Starship – Blows Against the Empire: 50th Anniversary (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jenn Grant – Forever on Christmas Eve
— Jeremy Schonfield – Brooklyn to Beacon
— The Jerky Boys – The Jerky Boys
— Jessie Colin Young – Highway Troubadour
— Jessy Yasmin – Dreams EP
— JFDR – Dream On EP
— Jimmy LaFave – Highway Angels…Full Moon Rain
— John Batiste – WE ARE: Roots & Traditions
— John Carpenter & Dave Davies – Village of the Damned (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)
— John Prine – The Asylum Albums (Vinyl Release)
— Jon Anderson (of YES) – Song of Seven (Remastered & Expanded Edition)
— Jori Sjöroos – Sjöroots
— Juicy J – The Hustle Continues
— Just John – This Is Fate EP
— Kaash Paige – Parked Car Convos (Vinyl Reissue)
— Karen Dalton – It’s So Hard to Tell You Who’s Going to Love You the Best (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kaunis Kuolematon – Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko
— Keiser – Our Wretched Demise
— Kids See Ghosts – Kids See Ghosts (Vinyl Reissue)
— King King – Maverick
— Kitchman / Schmidt – As Long As Songbirds Sing
— Lady Buds – From the Cities, to the Shores
— Larry Coryell – At the Village Gate (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lars Finberg – Tinnitus Tonight
— Lawrence Lek – AIDOL 爱道
— Leon Stanford – Fear Is Heavy EP
— Leron Thomas – More Elevator Music
— Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent (Vinyl Reissue)
— Life Savings – The Remote
— Lil Wayne – No Ceilings (Reissue)
— Lil Wayne – Tha Carter V (Deluxe Vinyl Reissue)
— Linkin Park – Meteora (Vinyl Reissue)
— Little Richard – Southern Child (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Living Room – the Living Room
— Lontalius – Someone Will Be There For You – Side One
— Lou Reed – Magic and Loss (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lou Reed – Live at Alice Tully Hall January 27th, 1973 – 2nd Show
— Love Rebel Gang – Le Charme Indiscret de la Bourgeoisie EP
— LULA – Cabin Fever Dreamin’
— Mac Blackout – Love Profess
— Magnetic Fields – Quickies
— Marathon – Mark Kelly’s Marathon
— Markus Gottschlich – Found Sounds
— Mart Avi – Vega Never Sets
— Masta Ace & Marco Polo – A Breukelen Story: Instrumentals
— Masters of Reality – Sunrise on the Suffer Bus (Vinyl Reissue)
— Meg Warren – A Thousand Ways EP
— Me Rex – Stegosaurus EP
— Mick Fleetwood & Friends – Green Manalishi (With the Two-Pronged Crown)
— Micko & The Mellotronics – ½ dove – ½ pigeon
— Mila Jovovitch – The Divine Comedy (Vinyl Reissue)
— Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts
— Moments – Is There A Cure? EP
— Mongrel’s Cross – Arcana, Scrying and Revelation
— Monty Alexander – Love You Madly: Live at Bubba’s
— Morchella – Woman of Now EP
— Morgan Rose (of Sevendust) – Controlled Chaos EP
— Mörk Gryning – Return Fire (Reissue)
— Mörk Gryning – Tusen år har gått… (Reissue)
— Morne – Live At Roadburn
— Motorhead – Ace of Spades (Expanded and Remastered)
— Motorhead – On Parole (Expanded and Remastered)
— A Mutual Question – Connect
— My Chemical Romance – Life on the Murder Scene (Vinyl Reissue)
— Nadia Khan – Port Ana
— Nails – Unsilent Death (10th Anniversary Edition)
— NAPPYNAPPA – IFEELJUSTLIKETHEIRART
— Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Der Große Preis
— Norah Jones – Playdate
— Norma Jean – Meridional (Vinyl Reissue)
— Obscurae – To Walk The Path Of Sorrows
— Obsidian Mantra – Minds Led Astray
— Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (the Instrumentals)
— Our Oceans – While Time Disappears
— Oxes – The Fourth Wall
— Painted Shield (feat. Stone Gossard, Mason Jennings, and Matt Chamberlin) – Painted Shield
— The Paranoyds – Pet Cemetary
— Peggy Lee – Black Coffee (Vinyl Reissue)
— Pete Yorn – Pete Yorn Sings the Classics
— Peter Gabriel – Growing Up Live (Vinyl Reissue)
— Peter Stampfel – Peter Stampfel’s 20th Century
— Pharaoh Overload – 6
— Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe Reissue)
— Psycroptic – The Watcher Of All EP
— Public Enemy – Power to the People and the Beats – Public Enemy’s Greatest Hits
— Purple-X – Purple-X
— Quiet Marauder – Tiny Men Parts EP
— Radkey – Green Room
— Renee Heartfelt – Discography
— Ricky Butcher – Fuck: The Album
— The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed (Collector’s Edition)
— Ryan Shaw – Imagining Marvin
— Sarathy Korwar & UPAJ Collective – Night Dreamer Direct-to-Disc Sessions
— Sealand Airlines – Sealand Airlines
— Scour (feat. Philip H. Anselmo) – The Black EP
— Shadows Fall – Of One Blood (Vinyl Reissue)
— Shame On Youth! – Human Obsolescence
— Shoreline Mafia – Mafia Bidness Deluxe
— Shores of Null – Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)
— Signals – Death in Divide
— Slaverty – Beyond Imagination
— Smashing Pumpkins – CYR
— Snoop Dogg – Doggy Style (Reissue)
— Sodom – Genesis XIX
— Soft Cell – Cruelty Without Beauty (Expanded Edition)
— Sombria – Chirographon Dei
— Sonny Rollins – Rollins in Holland: The 1967 Studio & Live Recordings
— Statik Selektah – The Balancing Act
— Sting – Duets
— The Stranglers – Peaches: the Very Best of the Stranglers (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sunn O))) – Flight of the Behemoth (Vinyl Reissue)
— Suzie True – Saddest Girl at the Party
— Sword – In Kommand
— Tesla – The Great Radio Controversy (Vinyl Reissue)
— Tha Dogg Pound – Dogg Food (Vinyl Reissue)
— Thando – A Force To Be Reckoned With EP
— Tiece – Nowhere, Now Here
— Tim Burgess – Ascent of the Ascended EP
— To Dust – Nightmare Cycles EP
— Tori Handsley – As We Stand
— Twisted Mist – Orbios
— U2 – Boy – 40th Anniversary Edition
— Uncle Tupelo – Live At Lounge Ax – March 24th, 1994 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Val Sinestra – Zerlegung
— Vanessa Carlton – Be Not Nobody (Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Tokyo Dreaming
— The Vice – Songs For No One EP
— Voivod – Lost Machine – Live
— Volbeat – Hokus Bonus
— Volbeat – Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland
— Waterparks – Fandom: Live in the UK
— The Weeknd – After Hours (Remixes) (Vinyl Release)
— Whipstriker, Terrörhammer, Vulcan Tyrant, and Speedwhore – Whipstriker / Terrörhammer / Vulcan Tyrant / Speedwhore
— Willie Nelson – Live at Austin City Limits 1976
— Within Ruins – Black Heart
— Yamaneko – Kaizo Nanadaru EP
— Year Over Year – The Love We Think We Deserve EP
— YOHIO – A Pretty Picture in a Most Disturbing Way
— Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Zella Day – Where Does the Devil Hide EP