Music

Friday new music 11/27

It’s me second Apples at it again, here are the releases for today. The lead picture is not of new music but one of my favorite albums is getting another(it already has a expanded edition) re-issue today so check that out ya goofs.

Just allot of black friday re-issues this week so yeah were gonna front a old one here.

Aimee MannBachelor No. 2 or, the Last Remains of the Dodo (20th Anniversary Edition)

Alanis Morrisette Live at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – 2020 (Vinyl Release)

Albertine SargesThe Sticky Fingers

Alice In ChainsSAP EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alice Ray – Lost In The Dark EP

AmahiruAmahiru

Ane BrunHow Beauty Holds the Hand of Sorrow

Anthony PhillipsMissing Links I-IV (Box Set)

AnthraxSoldiers of Metal (Vinyl Reissue)

— Are We Static – Accepting The Universe

Arrayan PathThe Marble Gates to Apeiron

AutumnblazeWelkin Shores Burning

— Azarath – Saint Desecration

The BanglesDoll Revolution (Vinyl Reissue)

BaronessLive At Maida Vaile BBC Vol. II EP

— The Battery Farm – Endless Unstoppable Pain EP

 Beastie BoysSome Old Bullshit (Vinyl Reissue)

The Beat FarmersLive at Spring Valley Inn 1983 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bent – Up In The Air

Best CoastCrazy For You (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Bethmoora – Thresholds

— Big Big Train – Empire

Big K.R.I.TTDT (Vinyl Reissue)

Billie Joe Armstrong (of Green Day)No Fun Mondays

 Blesson Roy – Think Like Spring

Blue Öyster CultLive In Pasadena July ’83 (Vinyl Reissue)

BombinoBombino Live 

— Brian Callihan – Brian Callihan

Brian Wilson & Van Dyke ParksOrange Crate Instrumentals

Bruno MarsDoo-Wops & Hooligans (Vinyl Reissue)

— BruteAllies – Ash & Nails

BuckcherryBuckcherry (Vinyl Reissue)

— Carnage Alpha – From There to Oblivion

— The Cavemen – Euthanise Me EP

Cee Lo GreenCee Lo’s Magic Moment (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cell Press – Cell Press EP

— Ceremonial Castings – Salem 1692 (MMXX) (Reissue)

The ChariotLong Live (Vinyl Reissue)

Chicano BatmanInvisible People (Vinyl Reissue)

Chuck BerryRockin’ Rollin’ New Years Eve (Vinyl Reissue)

CJ MirraTranslate

Cloudly CloudsImprisoned in a Daydream

ClutchWeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. 1

CoilMusick To Play in the Dark (Reissue)

— The Corona Lantern – Certa Omnibus Hora

Crack the SkyTribes

Crown the Empire7102010 

Dave BrubeckChristmas Lullabies 

Dave Grusen – The Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score) (Vinyl Reissue)

David GilmourYes I Have Ghosts

— Def Neon – War Beats

— Dinah Thorpe – For The Birds

— Dirty Freud – Love In The Backwater EP

DMXBest of DMX 

Don CunninghamSomething For Everyone (Vinyl Reissue)

Dream TheaterDistant Memories – Live In London

Drive By TruckersPlan 9 Records July 13th, 2006

Electric Hydra Electric Hydra

EleineDancing In Hell

Elliot SmithElliot Smith Alternate Versions 

— End of the World – Chameleon

Eric ReedFor Such a Time as This

FalkenbachThe Nine Worlds of Falkenbach (Manifestations 1995-2013)

— Field Day – Opposite Land EP

FIRA – From Vegas With Blood

FLOHIONo Panic No Pain

Fountains of WayneWelcome Interstate Managers (Vinyl Reissue)

— From The Bogs Of Aughiska – Tactical Magic (Live at Róisín Dubh – Gaillimh 2019)

Gary BarlowMusic Played By Humans

George ColemanIn Baltimore (Vinyl Reissue)

— Glorious Depravity – Ageless Violence

GodspendAs the Shadows Fall

— Goodhue – In The Ashes

Gorden CampbellConversations

Gotts Street ParkVolume Two EP

Grace GillespieAfter the Harvest Moon EP

Grand PubaReel to Reel (Vinyl Reissue)

Grief Scene Bad Times

HaiderDance Now, Cry Later EP

Half-A-MillMilion (Vinyl Reissue)

Hans-Joachim RoedeliusDrauf Und Dran

HatebreedWeight of the False Self

— Heavy Pettin – Best Of

Hello CosmosDream Harder

HeIsTheArtist – Roots EP

Herbie Hancockthe Herbie Hancock Trio (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Highway Women – The Highway EP

— The Hold Steady – Heaven Is Whenever (Deluxe Edition)

Ice-TRhyme Pays (Vinyl Reissue)

ImminenceTurn the Light On (Deluxe Edition)

IngrinaSiste Lys

— Intolerant – Primal Future

IntruderA Higher Form of Killing (Reissue)

IntruderEscape From Pain (Reissue)

JadakissThe Collector’s Edition

— James Bourne – Safe Journey Home

James McMultryChildish Things (Vinyl Reissue)

Jarvis CockerThe Jarvis Cocker Record (Vinyl Reissue)

Jarvis CockerFurther Complications (Vinyl Reissue)

Jefferson StarshipBlows Against the Empire: 50th Anniversary (Vinyl Reissue)

Jenn GrantForever on Christmas Eve

— Jeremy Schonfield – Brooklyn to Beacon

The Jerky BoysThe Jerky Boys

— Jessie Colin Young – Highway Troubadour

— Jessy Yasmin – Dreams EP

JFDRDream On EP

Jimmy LaFaveHighway Angels…Full Moon Rain

John BatisteWE ARE: Roots & Traditions 

John Carpenter & Dave DaviesVillage of the Damned (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

John PrineThe Asylum Albums (Vinyl Release)

Jon Anderson (of YES)Song of Seven (Remastered & Expanded Edition)

Jori SjöroosSjöroots

Juicy JThe Hustle Continues

— Just John – This Is Fate EP

— Kaash Paige – Parked Car Convos (Vinyl Reissue)

Karen DaltonIt’s So Hard to Tell You Who’s Going to Love You the Best (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kaunis Kuolematon – Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko

KeiserOur Wretched Demise

Kids See GhostsKids See Ghosts (Vinyl Reissue)

King KingMaverick

Kitchman / SchmidtAs Long As Songbirds Sing

Lady BudsFrom the Cities, to the Shores

Larry CoryellAt the Village Gate (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lars Finberg – Tinnitus Tonight

Lawrence LekAIDOL 爱道

Leon Stanford – Fear Is Heavy EP

Leron ThomasMore Elevator Music

Lewis CapaldiDivinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent (Vinyl Reissue)

— Life Savings – The Remote

Lil WayneNo Ceilings (Reissue)

Lil WayneTha Carter V (Deluxe Vinyl Reissue)

Linkin ParkMeteora (Vinyl Reissue)

Little RichardSouthern Child (Vinyl Reissue)

The Living Roomthe Living Room

LontaliusSomeone Will Be There For You – Side One

Lou ReedMagic and Loss (Vinyl Reissue)

Lou ReedLive at Alice Tully Hall January 27th, 1973 – 2nd Show

Love Rebel GangLe Charme Indiscret de la Bourgeoisie EP

LULA – Cabin Fever Dreamin’

Mac BlackoutLove Profess

Magnetic FieldsQuickies

— Marathon – Mark Kelly’s Marathon

Markus GottschlichFound Sounds

Mart AviVega Never Sets

Masta Ace & Marco PoloA Breukelen Story: Instrumentals 

Masters of RealitySunrise on the Suffer Bus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Meg Warren – A Thousand Ways EP

— Me Rex – Stegosaurus EP

Mick Fleetwood & FriendsGreen Manalishi (With the Two-Pronged Crown)

Micko & The Mellotronics½ dove – ½ pigeon

Mila JovovitchThe Divine Comedy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts

Moments Is There A Cure? EP

Mongrel’s CrossArcana, Scrying and Revelation

Monty AlexanderLove You Madly: Live at Bubba’s

— Morchella – Woman of Now EP

Morgan Rose (of Sevendust)Controlled Chaos EP

Mörk GryningReturn Fire (Reissue)

Mörk GryningTusen år har gått… (Reissue)

— Morne – Live At Roadburn

MotorheadAce of Spades (Expanded and Remastered)

MotorheadOn Parole (Expanded and Remastered)

— A Mutual Question – Connect

My Chemical RomanceLife on the Murder Scene (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nadia Khan – Port Ana

NailsUnsilent Death (10th Anniversary Edition)

NAPPYNAPPAIFEELJUSTLIKETHEIRART

Neuzeitliche BodenbelägeDer Große Preis

Norah JonesPlaydate

Norma JeanMeridional (Vinyl Reissue)

Obscurae – To Walk The Path Of Sorrows

— Obsidian Mantra – Minds Led Astray

Ol’ Dirty BastardReturn to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (the Instrumentals)

Our OceansWhile Time Disappears 

OxesThe Fourth Wall

Painted Shield (feat. Stone Gossard, Mason Jennings, and Matt Chamberlin) Painted Shield

— The Paranoyds – Pet Cemetary

Peggy Lee Black Coffee (Vinyl Reissue)

Pete YornPete Yorn Sings the Classics

Peter GabrielGrowing Up Live (Vinyl Reissue)

Peter StampfelPeter Stampfel’s 20th Century

— Pharaoh Overload – 6

Pop SmokeShoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe Reissue)

— Psycroptic – The Watcher Of All EP

Public EnemyPower to the People and the Beats – Public Enemy’s Greatest Hits

Purple-XPurple-X

Quiet MarauderTiny Men Parts EP

— Radkey – Green Room 

Renee HeartfeltDiscography 

— Ricky Butcher – Fuck: The Album

The Rolling StonesLet It Bleed (Collector’s Edition)

Ryan Shaw Imagining Marvin

— Sarathy Korwar & UPAJ Collective – Night Dreamer Direct-to-Disc Sessions

Sealand AirlinesSealand Airlines

Scour (feat. Philip H. Anselmo)The Black EP

Shadows FallOf One Blood (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shame On Youth! – Human Obsolescence

Shoreline MafiaMafia Bidness Deluxe

Shores of NullBeyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)

SignalsDeath in Divide

— Slaverty – Beyond Imagination

Smashing PumpkinsCYR

Snoop DoggDoggy Style (Reissue)

SodomGenesis XIX

Soft CellCruelty Without Beauty (Expanded Edition)

Sombria Chirographon Dei

Sonny RollinsRollins in Holland: The 1967 Studio & Live Recordings

— Statik Selektah – The Balancing Act

StingDuets

The StranglersPeaches: the Very Best of the Stranglers (Vinyl Reissue)

Sunn O))) Flight of the Behemoth (Vinyl Reissue)

— Suzie True – Saddest Girl at the Party

— Sword – In Kommand

TeslaThe Great Radio Controversy (Vinyl Reissue)

Tha Dogg PoundDogg Food (Vinyl Reissue)

— Thando – A Force To Be Reckoned With EP

— Tiece – Nowhere, Now Here

Tim Burgess Ascent of the Ascended EP

— To DustNightmare Cycles EP

— Tori Handsley – As We Stand

Twisted MistOrbios

U2Boy – 40th Anniversary Edition 

Uncle TupeloLive At Lounge Ax – March 24th, 1994 (Vinyl Reissue)

Val SinestraZerlegung

— Vanessa Carlton – Be Not Nobody (Vinyl Reissue)

Various ArtistsTokyo Dreaming

— The Vice – Songs For No One EP

VoivodLost Machine – Live

VolbeatHokus Bonus

— Volbeat – Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland

— Waterparks – Fandom: Live in the UK

The WeekndAfter Hours (Remixes) (Vinyl Release)

Whipstriker, Terrörhammer, Vulcan Tyrant, and SpeedwhoreWhipstriker / Terrörhammer / Vulcan Tyrant / Speedwhore

Willie NelsonLive at Austin City Limits 1976

Within RuinsBlack Heart

— Yamaneko – Kaizo Nanadaru EP

— Year Over Year – The Love We Think We Deserve EP

— YOHIO – A Pretty Picture in a Most Disturbing Way

Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth (40th Anniversary Edition)

Zella DayWhere Does the Devil Hide EP