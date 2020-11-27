Friday new music 11/27

It’s me second Apples at it again, here are the releases for today. The lead picture is not of new music but one of my favorite albums is getting another(it already has a expanded edition) re-issue today so check that out ya goofs.

Just allot of black friday re-issues this week so yeah were gonna front a old one here.

— Aimee Mann – Bachelor No. 2 or, the Last Remains of the Dodo (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Alanis Morrisette – Live at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – 2020 (Vinyl Release)

— Albertine Sarges – The Sticky Fingers

— Alice In Chains – SAP EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alice Ray – Lost In The Dark EP

— Amahiru – Amahiru

— Ane Brun – How Beauty Holds the Hand of Sorrow

— Anthony Phillips – Missing Links I-IV (Box Set)

— Anthrax – Soldiers of Metal (Vinyl Reissue)

— Are We Static – Accepting The Universe

— Arrayan Path – The Marble Gates to Apeiron

— Autumnblaze – Welkin Shores Burning

— Azarath – Saint Desecration

— The Bangles – Doll Revolution (Vinyl Reissue)

— Baroness – Live At Maida Vaile BBC Vol. II EP

— The Battery Farm – Endless Unstoppable Pain EP

— Beastie Boys – Some Old Bullshit (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Beat Farmers – Live at Spring Valley Inn 1983 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bent – Up In The Air

— Best Coast – Crazy For You (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Bethmoora – Thresholds

— Big Big Train – Empire

— Big K.R.I.T – TDT (Vinyl Reissue)

— Billie Joe Armstrong (of Green Day) – No Fun Mondays

— Blesson Roy – Think Like Spring

— Blue Öyster Cult – Live In Pasadena July ’83 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bombino – Bombino Live

— Brian Callihan – Brian Callihan

— Brian Wilson & Van Dyke Parks – Orange Crate Instrumentals

— Bruno Mars – Doo-Wops & Hooligans (Vinyl Reissue)

— BruteAllies – Ash & Nails

— Buckcherry – Buckcherry (Vinyl Reissue)

— Carnage Alpha – From There to Oblivion

— The Cavemen – Euthanise Me EP

— Cee Lo Green – Cee Lo’s Magic Moment (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cell Press – Cell Press EP

— Ceremonial Castings – Salem 1692 (MMXX) (Reissue)

— The Chariot – Long Live (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chuck Berry – Rockin’ Rollin’ New Years Eve (Vinyl Reissue)

— CJ Mirra – Translate

— Cloudly Clouds – Imprisoned in a Daydream

— Clutch – WeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. 1

— Coil – Musick To Play in the Dark (Reissue)

— The Corona Lantern – Certa Omnibus Hora

— Crack the Sky – Tribes

— Crown the Empire – 7102010

— Dave Brubeck – Christmas Lullabies

— Dave Grusen – The Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score) (Vinyl Reissue)

— David Gilmour – Yes I Have Ghosts

— Def Neon – War Beats

— Dinah Thorpe – For The Birds

— Dirty Freud – Love In The Backwater EP

— DMX – Best of DMX

— Don Cunningham – Something For Everyone (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dream Theater – Distant Memories – Live In London

— Drive By Truckers – Plan 9 Records July 13th, 2006

— Electric Hydra – Electric Hydra

— Eleine – Dancing In Hell

— Elliot Smith – Elliot Smith Alternate Versions

— End of the World – Chameleon

— Eric Reed – For Such a Time as This

— Falkenbach – The Nine Worlds of Falkenbach (Manifestations 1995-2013)

— Field Day – Opposite Land EP

— FIRA – From Vegas With Blood

— FLOHIO – No Panic No Pain

— Fountains of Wayne – Welcome Interstate Managers (Vinyl Reissue)

— From The Bogs Of Aughiska – Tactical Magic (Live at Róisín Dubh – Gaillimh 2019)

— Gary Barlow – Music Played By Humans

— George Coleman – In Baltimore (Vinyl Reissue)

— Glorious Depravity – Ageless Violence

— Godspend – As the Shadows Fall

— Goodhue – In The Ashes

— Gorden Campbell – Conversations

— Gotts Street Park – Volume Two EP

— Grace Gillespie – After the Harvest Moon EP

— Grand Puba – Reel to Reel (Vinyl Reissue)

— Grief Scene – Bad Times

— Haider – Dance Now, Cry Later EP

— Half-A-Mill – Milion (Vinyl Reissue)

— Hans-Joachim Roedelius – Drauf Und Dran

— Hatebreed – Weight of the False Self

— Heavy Pettin – Best Of

— Hello Cosmos – Dream Harder

— HeIsTheArtist – Roots EP

— Herbie Hancock – the Herbie Hancock Trio (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Highway Women – The Highway EP

— The Hold Steady – Heaven Is Whenever (Deluxe Edition)

— Ice-T – Rhyme Pays (Vinyl Reissue)

— Imminence – Turn the Light On (Deluxe Edition)

— Ingrina – Siste Lys

— Intolerant – Primal Future

— Intruder – A Higher Form of Killing (Reissue)

— Intruder – Escape From Pain (Reissue)

— Jadakiss – The Collector’s Edition

— James Bourne – Safe Journey Home

— James McMultry – Childish Things (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jarvis Cocker – The Jarvis Cocker Record (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jarvis Cocker – Further Complications (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jefferson Starship – Blows Against the Empire: 50th Anniversary (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jenn Grant – Forever on Christmas Eve

— Jeremy Schonfield – Brooklyn to Beacon

— The Jerky Boys – The Jerky Boys

— Jessie Colin Young – Highway Troubadour

— Jessy Yasmin – Dreams EP

— JFDR – Dream On EP

— Jimmy LaFave – Highway Angels…Full Moon Rain

— John Batiste – WE ARE: Roots & Traditions

— John Carpenter & Dave Davies – Village of the Damned (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— John Prine – The Asylum Albums (Vinyl Release)

— Jon Anderson (of YES) – Song of Seven (Remastered & Expanded Edition)

— Jori Sjöroos – Sjöroots

— Juicy J – The Hustle Continues

— Just John – This Is Fate EP

— Kaash Paige – Parked Car Convos (Vinyl Reissue)

— Karen Dalton – It’s So Hard to Tell You Who’s Going to Love You the Best (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kaunis Kuolematon – Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko

— Keiser – Our Wretched Demise

— Kids See Ghosts – Kids See Ghosts (Vinyl Reissue)

— King King – Maverick

— Kitchman / Schmidt – As Long As Songbirds Sing

— Lady Buds – From the Cities, to the Shores

— Larry Coryell – At the Village Gate (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lars Finberg – Tinnitus Tonight

— Lawrence Lek – AIDOL 爱道

— Leon Stanford – Fear Is Heavy EP

— Leron Thomas – More Elevator Music

— Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent (Vinyl Reissue)

— Life Savings – The Remote

— Lil Wayne – No Ceilings (Reissue)

— Lil Wayne – Tha Carter V (Deluxe Vinyl Reissue)

— Linkin Park – Meteora (Vinyl Reissue)

— Little Richard – Southern Child (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Living Room – the Living Room

— Lontalius – Someone Will Be There For You – Side One

— Lou Reed – Magic and Loss (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lou Reed – Live at Alice Tully Hall January 27th, 1973 – 2nd Show

— Love Rebel Gang – Le Charme Indiscret de la Bourgeoisie EP

— LULA – Cabin Fever Dreamin’

— Mac Blackout – Love Profess

— Magnetic Fields – Quickies

— Marathon – Mark Kelly’s Marathon

— Markus Gottschlich – Found Sounds

— Mart Avi – Vega Never Sets

— Masta Ace & Marco Polo – A Breukelen Story: Instrumentals

— Masters of Reality – Sunrise on the Suffer Bus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Meg Warren – A Thousand Ways EP

— Me Rex – Stegosaurus EP

— Mick Fleetwood & Friends – Green Manalishi (With the Two-Pronged Crown)

— Micko & The Mellotronics – ½ dove – ½ pigeon

— Mila Jovovitch – The Divine Comedy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts

— Moments – Is There A Cure? EP

— Mongrel’s Cross – Arcana, Scrying and Revelation

— Monty Alexander – Love You Madly: Live at Bubba’s

— Morchella – Woman of Now EP

— Morgan Rose (of Sevendust) – Controlled Chaos EP

— Mörk Gryning – Return Fire (Reissue)

— Mörk Gryning – Tusen år har gått… (Reissue)

— Morne – Live At Roadburn

— Motorhead – Ace of Spades (Expanded and Remastered)

— Motorhead – On Parole (Expanded and Remastered)

— A Mutual Question – Connect

— My Chemical Romance – Life on the Murder Scene (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nadia Khan – Port Ana

— Nails – Unsilent Death (10th Anniversary Edition)

— NAPPYNAPPA – IFEELJUSTLIKETHEIRART

— Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Der Große Preis

— Norah Jones – Playdate

— Norma Jean – Meridional (Vinyl Reissue)

— Obscurae – To Walk The Path Of Sorrows

— Obsidian Mantra – Minds Led Astray

— Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (the Instrumentals)

— Our Oceans – While Time Disappears

— Oxes – The Fourth Wall

— Painted Shield (feat. Stone Gossard, Mason Jennings, and Matt Chamberlin) – Painted Shield

— The Paranoyds – Pet Cemetary

— Peggy Lee – Black Coffee (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pete Yorn – Pete Yorn Sings the Classics

— Peter Gabriel – Growing Up Live (Vinyl Reissue)

— Peter Stampfel – Peter Stampfel’s 20th Century

— Pharaoh Overload – 6

— Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe Reissue)

— Psycroptic – The Watcher Of All EP

— Public Enemy – Power to the People and the Beats – Public Enemy’s Greatest Hits

— Purple-X – Purple-X

— Quiet Marauder – Tiny Men Parts EP

— Radkey – Green Room

— Renee Heartfelt – Discography

— Ricky Butcher – Fuck: The Album

— The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed (Collector’s Edition)

— Ryan Shaw – Imagining Marvin

— Sarathy Korwar & UPAJ Collective – Night Dreamer Direct-to-Disc Sessions

— Sealand Airlines – Sealand Airlines

— Scour (feat. Philip H. Anselmo) – The Black EP

— Shadows Fall – Of One Blood (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shame On Youth! – Human Obsolescence

— Shoreline Mafia – Mafia Bidness Deluxe

— Shores of Null – Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)

— Signals – Death in Divide

— Slaverty – Beyond Imagination

— Smashing Pumpkins – CYR

— Snoop Dogg – Doggy Style (Reissue)

— Sodom – Genesis XIX

— Soft Cell – Cruelty Without Beauty (Expanded Edition)

— Sombria – Chirographon Dei

— Sonny Rollins – Rollins in Holland: The 1967 Studio & Live Recordings

— Statik Selektah – The Balancing Act

— Sting – Duets

— The Stranglers – Peaches: the Very Best of the Stranglers (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sunn O))) – Flight of the Behemoth (Vinyl Reissue)

— Suzie True – Saddest Girl at the Party

— Sword – In Kommand

— Tesla – The Great Radio Controversy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tha Dogg Pound – Dogg Food (Vinyl Reissue)

— Thando – A Force To Be Reckoned With EP

— Tiece – Nowhere, Now Here

— Tim Burgess – Ascent of the Ascended EP

— To Dust – Nightmare Cycles EP

— Tori Handsley – As We Stand

— Twisted Mist – Orbios

— U2 – Boy – 40th Anniversary Edition

— Uncle Tupelo – Live At Lounge Ax – March 24th, 1994 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Val Sinestra – Zerlegung

— Vanessa Carlton – Be Not Nobody (Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Tokyo Dreaming

— The Vice – Songs For No One EP

— Voivod – Lost Machine – Live

— Volbeat – Hokus Bonus

— Volbeat – Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland

— Waterparks – Fandom: Live in the UK

— The Weeknd – After Hours (Remixes) (Vinyl Release)

— Whipstriker, Terrörhammer, Vulcan Tyrant, and Speedwhore – Whipstriker / Terrörhammer / Vulcan Tyrant / Speedwhore

— Willie Nelson – Live at Austin City Limits 1976

— Within Ruins – Black Heart

— Yamaneko – Kaizo Nanadaru EP

— Year Over Year – The Love We Think We Deserve EP

— YOHIO – A Pretty Picture in a Most Disturbing Way

— Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Zella Day – Where Does the Devil Hide EP

