Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Thanksgiving day parade or no?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH, 2020:

Craftopia: Craft the Halls (HBO Max)

Craftopia: Merry Craftmas! (HBO Max)

Five Star Christmas (Hallmark)

Mosul (Netflix)

Superintelligence (HBO Max)

Texas 6 (CBS All-Access)

The Flight Attendant Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The F-Spot With Derrick Beckles (Adult Swim)

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season Premiere (BET+)

12 Dates Of Christmas (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER, 27TH, 2020:

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix)Biggest Little Christmas Showdown (HGTV)

Black Beauty (Disney+)Christmas By Starlight (Hallmark)

Dance Dreams, Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix)

Dear Christmas (Lifetime)

Don’t Listen (Netflix)

Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert (PBS)

How To With John Wilson Season Finale (HBO)

Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special (Comedy Central)

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery (Investigation Discovery)

Nimic (Mubi)

Over Christmas

Small Axe: Lovers Rock (Amazon)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix)

Virgin River (Netflix)

The Beast (Netflix)

The Call (Netflix)

The Movie Show Series Premiere (Syfy)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2020:

Christmas Waltz (Hallmark)

Elvis: Are Your Lonesome Tonight? (Reelz)

Finding My Daughter (LMN)

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (Lifetime)

Secrets Of The Zoo Season Finale (NatGeo Wild)

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular (Nickelodeon)

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix)

USS Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Who Killed The Lyon Sisters? (Investigation Discovery)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH, 2020:

Empires Of New York Series Premiere (CNBC)

If I Only Had Christmas (Hallmark)

My Psychedelic Love Story (Showtime)

People Presents: Once Upon A Main Street (Lifetime)

This Is Life With Lisa Ling Season Premiere (CNN)

2020 Soul Train Awards (BET)

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday (Netflix)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH, 2020:

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix)

CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

Finding Agnes (Netflix)The Christmas Listing (Lifetime)

The Disney Holiday Singalong (ABC)

Murder In Ypsilanti: Keith Morrison Investigates (Investigation Discovery)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1ST, 2020:

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix)

Atlas Of Cursed Places Series Premiere (NatGeo)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix)

The Witmans (Investigation Discovery)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2ND, 2020:

Alien Worlds (Netflix)Baby God (HBO Max)

Court Cam Season Premiere (A&E)

Rescue Cam Season Premiere (A&E)

SEAL Team Season Premiere (CBS)

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Series Premiere (Netflix)

