The Night Thread has some takoyaki (11/24)

Takoyaki is a Japanese snack favored by the gods! Specifically … Lord Beerus from Dragon Ball Super.

It’s a ball of flour filled with octopus, tempura scraps, ginger, and green onion. The ball is cooked in a special pan —- which looks a little like a cupcake pan for tiny cupcakes —- and brushed with takoyaki sauce. It’s also topped with mayonaisse, green laver, and dried bonito shavings.

Takoyaki was originally popularized in Osaka, though its original filling was beef. It has since become a staple of festivals. Rather like hot dogs with Americans, I assume.

Takoyaki can also be found at some usual suspects in the US. I usually get an order from the local ramen place. However, I’m a bit more of a fan of a variant where the takoyaki sauce is replaced with sriracha. It rather goes better with the octopus.

This being the night thread, you can probably refer to takoyaki by its closest equivalent: octopus balls.

