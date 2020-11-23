AVoCADo GamesCast #71: The Clandestine GameCube

Hello, fellow Keyblade wielders, welcome to Episode #71 of the AVoCADo GamesCast, consisting of two hours of incoherent rambling about Kingdom Hearts! Join me, The Kappa, and podcast newcomer ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts as we journey through everyone’s favourite mashup of Disney properties, Final Fantasy, and The World Ends With You. (We also spend some time chatting about Mass Effect if that’s more your speed.)

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Please note that this episode has heavy spoilers for both the Mass Effect and Kingdom Hearts series.

Timestamps:

0:10 – Introduction

2:20 – What We’ve Been Playing

16:55 – The Games that Influenced ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts

33:30 – Mass Effect

45:15 – Kingdom Hearts

2:38:35 – Conclusion

