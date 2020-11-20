Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 20

Introducing today’s contestants:

Rhonda, a training specialist, has a dog that’s been in the slammer;

Charlie, a producer, does a podcast about amusing, old, not necessarily true Hollywood stories; and

Andy, a writer, is on a masters swimming team. Andy is a four-day champ with winnings of $91,999.

Charlie was most impressive in DJ, extending his lead on DD3 and entering FJ with $25,000 vs. $14,000 for Andy and $9,000 for Rhonda.

DD1 – $600 – NUMBER, PLEASE – “The Main Street of America” was a nickname for this historic route (Andy won $5,000 on a true DD to take the lead.)

DD2 – $1,600 – 20th CENTURY POP CULTURE – Antonio Pasin’s fascination with a still newish medium & with air travel inspired him to call his toy wagon this (Rhonda moved to a closer third place by winning $2,000 from her score of $3,000.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – BUILDINGS – (Shown is a photo of a large building that resembles a blooming flower in a lake) A Bahá’í temple in New Delhi bears the name of this sacred aquatic flower (Charlie won $4,000 from his total of $17,000 vs. $12,000 for Andy.)

FJ – MUSICAL THEATER – The word “Practical” was dropped from the title of this hit musical not long before it premiered in 1981 on London’s West End

Charlie and Andy were correct on FJ, with Charlie adding $5,000 to win with $30,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about the British author of the “obscene” book “The Rainbow” in 1915, no one took a guess on D.H. Lawrence.

One more thing: I learned today that “stalk” is considered to have a silent “L”, and is pronounced identically to “stock”. The “L” isn’t silent when I say “stalk”, but maybe that’s just me.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Route 66? DD2 – What is Radio Flyer? DD3 – What is lotus? FJ – What is “Cats”?

