Hi all, and welcome back to another in a very occasional series about native wildlife wandering around this bush in my front yard.Earlier this week, a small pack of coyotes briefly loitered around the bush before resuming their patrol of the neighborhood. Later, a red fox moved with purpose through the yard and up the street.Lack of content warning: Absolutely nothing interesting happens in this video. Enjoy!