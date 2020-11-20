Friday New Music 11/20

Hey, It’s Friday, a cool day for cool things. Like new music. Here’s some new music! All I see on this list today for me is the second full album by Partner. Do you know Partner? They’re a Canadian power-pop band that’s very gay, very high, very meta, very fun. I forgot all about this coming out so that’s a great treat.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s new to you, what’s good, what’s bad, and anything really. Enjoy!:

— 5 Billion in Diamonds (feat. Butch Vig) – Divine Accidents

— Aaron Taos – Birthday Boy (Party Favors) (Deluxe Edition)

— A Burial At Sea – A Burial At Sea

— Aeternitas – Haunted Minds

— Alexandra Hamilton-Ayres – 2 Years Stranger

— Amaunet – Amaunet EP

— Amon Tobin and Thys – Ithaca EP

— Amy Montgomery – Intangible EP

— Amy Winehouse – 12×7: The Singles Collection

— Anna McClellan – I saw first light

— Anne Murray – The Ultimate Christmas Collection

— Annie Lennox – Christmas Cornucopia (10th Anniversary Reissue)

— anrimeal – Could Devine

— Anthony Moore – Out (Vinyl Reissue)

— Arandel – InBach Remixed

— Aretha Franklin – Aretha

— Autechre – PLUS (Physical Release)

— Autumn Nicholas – Shades Of Beige EP

— Avandra – Skylighting

— Aviations – Retrospect EP

— AWOLNATION – Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020

— Bad Decisions – King Of The Youth EP

— Badge Époque – Self Help

— Bas Rotten – Surge

— Bearings – Hello, It’s You

— Beingmoved – Smiles and Bigger Hearts

— Black Violin – Give Thanks

— Blessed – Music Is The Medicine

— Bob Moses – Faling Into Focus – Live 2020

– The Bonnie Doons – The Betweeners EP

— Boogie Bombers – Boogie Bonanza

— Boys of Fall – Distance

— BTS – BE (Deluxe Edition)

— Buck-Tick – Abracadabra

— Cabaret Voltaire – Shadow of Fear

— Caroline Surrick & Ron McFarlane – Fermi’s Paradox

— Chance Hayden – Grab & Go

— Chaos E.T. Sexual – Only Human Crust

— Charles Webster – Decision Time

— Chelou – Real

— Children of the State – Tragic Carpet and the Magical Wasp Gang From Notre Dame EP

— Chubby and the Gang – Speed Kills (Re-Release)

— Collapse Under the Empire – Everything We Will Leave Beyond Us (Digital Release)

— Combinator – Eargoggle Fodder

— Communic – Hiding From the World

— Concede – Indoctrinate

— Crawling Chaos – XLIX

— Cuushe – Waken

— Dark Tranquility – Moment

— Das Body – Peregrine

— Dave Alvin – From An Old Guitar: Rare and Unreleased Recordings

— DC The Don – Come As You Are (Deluxe Edition)

— Dean Fraser – Nyahbinghi Christmas

— Dekker – Slow Reveal: Chapter One

— Demon Hunter – Songs of Death and Resurrection

— Desure – Pollen EP

— Devil’s Dildo – …Makes Me Cum!

— Diamond Head – Lightning to the Nations 2020

— DIRK. – Cracks In Common Sense

— The Dirty Knobs (feat. Mike Campbell) – Wreckless Abandon

— Dizzy Spells – A Fearful Leap Into the Dark

— Dream Wife – IRL (Live In London 2020)

— Drift Mouth – Loveridge Is Burning

— Drive-By Truckers – Blessing & A Curse (Vinyl Reissue)

— Drive-By Truckers – Brighter Than Creation’s Dark (Vinyl Reissue)

— Drive-By Truckers – Decoration Day (Vinyl Reissue)

— Drive-By Truckers – The Dirty South (Vinyl Reissue)

— Drive-By Truckers – The Fine Print: A Collection of Oddities & Rarities (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Dust Bowl Faeries – The Plague Garden

— El Perro del Mar – FREE LAND EP

— Elskavon + John Hayes – Du Nord

— Emily Edrosa – Another Wave Is Coming

— Empress – Wait ‘Til Night

— Empyreal Sorrow – PRÆY

— Englebert Humperdinck – Sentiments EP

— Eric Clapton – Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019

— Eric Hilton (of Thievery Corporation) – The Impossible Silence

— Farer – Monad

— FEMM – 404 Not Found EP

— Five Finger Death Punch – A Decade of Destruction – Volume 2 (Physical Release)

— FROST* – 13 Winters

— Fuck the Facts – Pleine Noirceur

— Garth Brooks – FUN

— Garth Brooks – Triple Live Deluxe

— Gavin DeGraw – Chariot (Vinyl Reissue)

— Glaive – Cypress Grove EP

— Grand Pax – Wavey EP

— Grandaddy – The Sophtware Slump (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Greenwitch – CosmoSteelBlood Trinity

— Group Rhoda – Passing Shades

— Hannah’s Little Sister – EP.mp3 EP

— Harry Hudson – Hey, I’m Here For You

— Haux and Samuraii – Fever in the Night EP

— Helen Love – Power On

— The Highwater Marks – Ecstasy Rhymes

— Holly Bowling – Seeking All That’s Still Unsung

— Holly Childs and Gediminas Žygus – Hydrangea

— I Am the Avalanche – DIVE

— Ian William Craig & Daniel Lentz – In A Word (Digital Release)

— Ida Mae – Raining For You EP

— Il Rovescio della Medaglia – Contaminazione 2.0

— ILSA – Preyer

— Ingrid Laubrock – Dreamt Twice, Twice Dreamt

— Iron Maiden – Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City

— Izzy & The Black Trees – Trust No One

— J.E. Sunde – 9 Songs About Love

— Jack Name – Magic Touch

— Jamie Callum – The Pianoman At Christmas

— Jeezy – The Recession 2

— Jennifer Castle – Monarch Season (Physical Release)

— Jewel – Pieces of You (25th Anniversary Edition)

— The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Live in Maui

— JINJER – Alive in Melbourne

— Johnny Altman – Never Too Late To Rock And Roll

— John Fogerty – Fogerty’s Factory

— John Magnuson – Barely Noticeable

— Jonas Wilson – Science Fiction Post Blues

— Jordan Reyes – Sand Like Stardust

— Jorge Gamboa Patrón – Vagamundo

— Josh Groban – Harmony

— Kacey Johansing – No Better Time

— Katarina Pejak – Outside Looking In EP

— KAYE (Charlene Kaye of San Fermin) – Conscious Control

— Kelsey Waldon – They’ll Never Keep Us Down EP

— Kharma – Most Dangerous Game EP

— Killer Be Killed (feat. members of Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon, and Converge) – Reluctant Hero

— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – K.G.

— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Live in S.F. ’16

— King Hannah – Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine EP

— King Ov Wyrms – Lord Ov Thrones

— KIX – Midnight Dynamite Re-Lit (35th Anniversary Edition)

— Koe Wetzel – Sellout

— Kristin Knick – Close Your Eyes

— Lady A – Ocean (Deluxe Edition)

— Landshapes – Contact

— Larkin Poe – Kindred Spirits

— The Last – Look Again

— Lastlings – First Contact

— Laura Jinn – Sick! EP

— Leann Rimes – Chant: The Human and The Holy

— Lee Brice – Hey World

— Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon – NOON (Physical Release)

— Life In A Blender – Satsuma EP

— Liminal Shroud – Through the False Narrows

— Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas – III

— Linn – Happy Metal EP

— Lissie – Thank You To The Flowers EP

— Liturgy – Origin of the Alimonies

— Lydia – I Was Someone Else

— Love Again – What I Left Behind EP

— The Maguas – One Of Us Is Lying EP

— Mamalarky – Mamalarky

— ManDancing – The Good Sweat

— Mariza – Canta Amalia

— Martin Ruby – Heaven Get Behind Me

— Matilda Mann – Because I Wanted You To Know EP

— Mary J. Blige – My Life (Deluxe Reissue)

— Matchbox Twenty – 20

— McCoy Tyner – Tender Moments (Vinyl Reissue)

— The McKenzie FIX – Pandora’s Box

— Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

— Misty Grey – Chapter II (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mizmor & Andrew Black – Dialetheia

— Moon Relay – …-“-…

— Morton Valence – Black Angel Drifter

— My Octopus Mind – Faulty At Source

— The Myrrhderers – The Myrrhderers Sleigh Christmas EP

— Nader Sadek – The Serapeum EP

— Neil Diamond with The London Symphony Orchestra – Classic Diamonds

— Neil Young – Archives Vol. 2

— Nellie June – Changes

— Nelly – Country Grammar (Vinyl Reissue)

— New Model Army – Carnival (Reissue)

— Nick Cave – Idiot Prayer

— Nights Without Cars – Hurry Up and Wait EP

— October and the Eyes – Dogs and Gods EP

— Oils – Between Voids

— Omah Lay – What Have We Done EP

— Omnivortex – Diagrams of Consciousness

— Once A Tree – Fool’s Paradise EP

— Orava – Behind the Wave

— The Owl – Ambient Piano Works – Volume 1

— P.G. Lost – Oscillate

— Pain of Salvation – The Perfect Element, Pt. 1 (Anniversary Mix 2020)

— Papi Chulo & su Groupo Invisible – Ritmo de lo Habitual

— Partner – Never Give Up

— Paul K – Anandamide

— Pearly Drops – Call For Help

— Pearz – Nocturnal EP

— Phoebe Bridgers – Copycat Killer EP

— The Piano Guys – 10

— PictureHouse – 1999 – Live in Dublin

— Ping – The Zig Zag Manoeuvre

— Pink Floyd – Delicate Sound of Thunder – Restored, Re-edited, Remixed

— Plaguebreeder – Annhilation EP

— Polyphozia – Suitcase of Voices

— Pom Poko – Cheater

— Powfu – some boring love stories pt. 5 EP

— Public Memory – Ripped Apparition

— PVA – Toner EP

— Raft of Trash – Likeness on the Edge of Town

— Raheem DeVaughn – What A Time To Be In Love

— Raj Majal – Raw Dog EP

— Refused – Malignant Fire EP

— Revenge – Strike.Smother.Dehumanize EP (Reissue)

— Reverend John Wilkins – Trouble (Vinyl Release)

— Rexx Life Raj – California Poppy 2 EP

— Rich the Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Nobody Safe

— Robert Connely Farr – Country Supper

— Rob Marzuek – Exploding Star Orchestra – Dimensional Stardust

— Robert O’Connor – Transcendence EP

— Routine (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott) – And Other Things EP

— Rucci – Midget (Deluxe)

— Ryan Scully – New Confusion

— Rylos – Solarworks Pt. 2

— Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Reckless One

— Sam Eagle – Something Out Of Nothing EP

— Sarah Buxton – Signs Of Life EP

— Sara Noelle – Four Songs EP

— Savannah Rè – Opia

— Scattered Hamlet – Wishing Well EP

— Scribz Riley – Wish Me Luck EP

— Seahaven – Halo of Hurt

— Shaggy – Christmas In The Islands

— Shepherd – First Hand EP

— Shygirl – Alias EP

— Skelethal – Unveiling The Threshold

— Smrtdeath – Somethjngs Wrong

— Smut – Power Fantasy EP

— Soft Kill – Dead Kids, R.I.P. City

— Spencer Barnett – Welcome To My Mind EP

— Spice Girls – Forever (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sonic Circus – Everything

— Submarine FM – Crawl

— The Suitcase Junket – The End is New

— Tank and The Bangas – Friend Goals EP

— TAU5 – Kreise

— Tayla Parx – Coping Mechanisms

— Three Cheers Too Late – Ernestine EP

— Tim Minchin – Apart Together

— TOMBS – Under Sullen Skies

— Topographies – Ideal Form

— Tourists – Another State

— Tristan Welch – Ambient Distress

— trü – Closer Than It Seems EP

— Various Artists – Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian (Original Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – The Best of Bond… James Bond

— Various Artists – Best of the MIYUMI Project

— Various Artists – Baller Blockin’ 20th Anniversary Edition Soundtrack

— Various Artists – High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack

— Various Artists – Mr Bongo Record Club Volume Four

— Various Artists – Southeast of Saturn

— Veinmelter – Still In The Air

— VHOOR – Baile & Drip

— The Vibrators – Mars Casino

— VNIS – POV EP

— Ward Davis – Black Cats and Crows

— The War on Drugs – LIVE DRUGS

— When Rivers Meet – We Fly Free

— White Magician – Dealers of Divinity

— The Wild Feathers – Medium Rarities

— Witchwood – Before the Winter

— Without Mercy – Seismic

— Wolf & Cub – Nil

— XOTH – Interdimensional Invocations (Vinyl Release)

— Young the Giant – Young the Giant (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Yumi Ito – Stardust Crystals

