Friday New Music 11/20

Hey, It’s Friday, a cool day for cool things. Like new music. Here’s some new music! All I see on this list today for me is the second full album by Partner. Do you know Partner? They’re a Canadian power-pop band that’s very gay, very high, very meta, very fun. I forgot all about this coming out so that’s a great treat.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s new to you, what’s good, what’s bad, and anything really. Enjoy!:
— 5 Billion in Diamonds (feat. Butch Vig) – Divine Accidents
— Aaron Taos – Birthday Boy (Party Favors) (Deluxe Edition)
— A Burial At Sea – A Burial At Sea
— Aeternitas – Haunted Minds
— Alexandra Hamilton-Ayres – 2 Years Stranger
— Amaunet – Amaunet EP
— Amon Tobin and Thys – Ithaca EP
— Amy Montgomery – Intangible EP
— Amy Winehouse – 12×7: The Singles Collection
— Anna McClellan – I saw first light
— Anne Murray – The Ultimate Christmas Collection
— Annie Lennox – Christmas Cornucopia (10th Anniversary Reissue)
— anrimeal – Could Devine
— Anthony Moore – Out (Vinyl Reissue)
— Arandel – InBach Remixed
— Aretha Franklin – Aretha
— Autechre – PLUS (Physical Release)
— Autumn Nicholas – Shades Of Beige EP
— Avandra – Skylighting
— Aviations – Retrospect EP
— AWOLNATION – Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020
— Bad Decisions – King Of The Youth EP
— Badge Époque – Self Help
— Bas Rotten – Surge
— Bearings – Hello, It’s You
— Beingmoved – Smiles and Bigger Hearts
— Black Violin – Give Thanks
— Blessed – Music Is The Medicine
— Bob Moses – Faling Into Focus – Live 2020
– The Bonnie Doons – The Betweeners EP
— Boogie Bombers – Boogie Bonanza
— Boys of Fall – Distance
— BTS – BE (Deluxe Edition)
— Buck-Tick – Abracadabra
— Cabaret Voltaire – Shadow of Fear
— Caroline Surrick & Ron McFarlane – Fermi’s Paradox
— Chance Hayden – Grab & Go
— Chaos E.T. Sexual – Only Human Crust
— Charles Webster – Decision Time
— Chelou – Real
— Children of the State – Tragic Carpet and the Magical Wasp Gang From Notre Dame EP
— Chubby and the Gang – Speed Kills (Re-Release)
— Collapse Under the Empire – Everything We Will Leave Beyond Us (Digital Release)
— Combinator – Eargoggle Fodder
— Communic – Hiding From the World
— Concede – Indoctrinate
— Crawling Chaos – XLIX
— Cuushe – Waken
— Dark Tranquility – Moment
— Das Body – Peregrine
— Dave Alvin – From An Old Guitar: Rare and Unreleased Recordings
— DC The Don – Come As You Are (Deluxe Edition)
— Dean Fraser – Nyahbinghi Christmas
— Dekker – Slow Reveal: Chapter One
— Demon Hunter – Songs of Death and Resurrection
— Desure – Pollen EP
— Devil’s Dildo – …Makes Me Cum!
— Diamond Head – Lightning to the Nations 2020
— DIRK. – Cracks In Common Sense
— The Dirty Knobs (feat. Mike Campbell) – Wreckless Abandon
— Dizzy Spells – A Fearful Leap Into the Dark
— Dream Wife – IRL (Live In London 2020)
— Drift Mouth – Loveridge Is Burning
— Drive-By Truckers – Blessing & A Curse (Vinyl Reissue)
— Drive-By Truckers – Brighter Than Creation’s Dark (Vinyl Reissue)
— Drive-By Truckers – Decoration Day (Vinyl Reissue)
— Drive-By Truckers – The Dirty South (Vinyl Reissue)
— Drive-By Truckers – The Fine Print: A Collection of Oddities & Rarities (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Dust Bowl Faeries – The Plague Garden
— El Perro del Mar – FREE LAND EP
— Elskavon + John Hayes – Du Nord
— Emily Edrosa – Another Wave Is Coming
— Empress – Wait ‘Til Night
— Empyreal Sorrow – PRÆY
— Englebert Humperdinck – Sentiments EP
— Eric Clapton – Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019
— Eric Hilton (of Thievery Corporation) – The Impossible Silence
— Farer – Monad
— FEMM – 404 Not Found EP
— Five Finger Death Punch – A Decade of Destruction – Volume 2 (Physical Release)
— FROST* – 13 Winters
— Fuck the Facts – Pleine Noirceur
— Garth Brooks – FUN
— Garth Brooks – Triple Live Deluxe
— Gavin DeGraw – Chariot (Vinyl Reissue)
— Glaive – Cypress Grove EP
— Grand Pax – Wavey EP
— Grandaddy – The Sophtware Slump (20th Anniversary Reissue)
— Greenwitch – CosmoSteelBlood Trinity
— Group Rhoda – Passing Shades
— Hannah’s Little Sister – EP.mp3 EP
— Harry Hudson – Hey, I’m Here For You
— Haux and Samuraii – Fever in the Night EP
— Helen Love – Power On
— The Highwater Marks – Ecstasy Rhymes
— Holly Bowling – Seeking All That’s Still Unsung
— Holly Childs and Gediminas Žygus – Hydrangea
— I Am the Avalanche – DIVE
— Ian William Craig & Daniel Lentz – In A Word (Digital Release)
— Ida Mae – Raining For You EP
— Il Rovescio della Medaglia – Contaminazione 2.0
— ILSA – Preyer
— Ingrid Laubrock – Dreamt Twice, Twice Dreamt
— Iron Maiden – Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City
— Izzy & The Black Trees – Trust No One
— J.E. Sunde – 9 Songs About Love
— Jack Name – Magic Touch
— Jamie Callum – The Pianoman At Christmas
— Jeezy – The Recession 2
— Jennifer Castle – Monarch Season (Physical Release)
— Jewel – Pieces of You (25th Anniversary Edition)
— The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Live in Maui
— JINJER – Alive in Melbourne
— Johnny Altman – Never Too Late To Rock And Roll
— John Fogerty – Fogerty’s Factory
— John Magnuson – Barely Noticeable
— Jonas Wilson – Science Fiction Post Blues
— Jordan Reyes – Sand Like Stardust
— Jorge Gamboa Patrón – Vagamundo
— Josh Groban – Harmony
— Kacey Johansing – No Better Time
— Katarina Pejak – Outside Looking In EP
— KAYE (Charlene Kaye of San Fermin) – Conscious Control
— Kelsey Waldon – They’ll Never Keep Us Down EP
— Kharma – Most Dangerous Game EP
— Killer Be Killed (feat. members of Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon, and Converge) – Reluctant Hero
— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – K.G.
— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Live in S.F. ’16
— King Hannah – Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine EP
— King Ov Wyrms – Lord Ov Thrones
— KIX – Midnight Dynamite Re-Lit (35th Anniversary Edition)
— Koe Wetzel – Sellout
— Kristin Knick – Close Your Eyes
— Lady A – Ocean (Deluxe Edition)
— Landshapes – Contact
— Larkin Poe – Kindred Spirits
— The Last – Look Again
— Lastlings – First Contact
— Laura Jinn – Sick! EP
— Leann Rimes – Chant: The Human and The Holy
— Lee Brice – Hey World
— Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon – NOON (Physical Release)
— Life In A Blender – Satsuma EP
— Liminal Shroud – Through the False Narrows
— Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas – III
— Linn – Happy Metal EP
— Lissie – Thank You To The Flowers EP
— Liturgy – Origin of the Alimonies
— Lydia – I Was Someone Else
— Love Again – What I Left Behind EP
— The Maguas – One Of Us Is Lying EP
— Mamalarky – Mamalarky
— ManDancing – The Good Sweat
— Mariza – Canta Amalia
— Martin Ruby – Heaven Get Behind Me
— Matilda Mann – Because I Wanted You To Know EP
— Mary J. Blige – My Life (Deluxe Reissue)
— Matchbox Twenty – 20
— McCoy Tyner – Tender Moments (Vinyl Reissue)
— The McKenzie FIX – Pandora’s Box
— Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
— Misty Grey – Chapter II (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mizmor & Andrew Black – Dialetheia
— Moon Relay – …-“-…
— Morton Valence – Black Angel Drifter
— My Octopus Mind – Faulty At Source
— The Myrrhderers – The Myrrhderers Sleigh Christmas EP
— Nader Sadek – The Serapeum EP
— Neil Diamond with The London Symphony Orchestra – Classic Diamonds
— Neil Young – Archives Vol. 2
— Nellie June – Changes
— Nelly – Country Grammar (Vinyl Reissue)
— New Model Army – Carnival (Reissue)
— Nick Cave – Idiot Prayer
— Nights Without Cars – Hurry Up and Wait EP
— October and the Eyes – Dogs and Gods EP
— Oils – Between Voids
— Omah Lay – What Have We Done EP
— Omnivortex – Diagrams of Consciousness
— Once A Tree – Fool’s Paradise EP
— Orava – Behind the Wave
— The Owl – Ambient Piano Works – Volume 1
— P.G. Lost – Oscillate
— Pain of Salvation – The Perfect Element, Pt. 1 (Anniversary Mix 2020)
— Papi Chulo & su Groupo Invisible – Ritmo de lo Habitual
— Partner – Never Give Up
— Paul K – Anandamide
— Pearly Drops – Call For Help
— Pearz – Nocturnal EP
— Phoebe Bridgers – Copycat Killer EP
— The Piano Guys – 10
— PictureHouse – 1999 – Live in Dublin
— Ping – The Zig Zag Manoeuvre
— Pink Floyd – Delicate Sound of Thunder – Restored, Re-edited, Remixed
— Plaguebreeder – Annhilation EP
— Polyphozia – Suitcase of Voices
— Pom Poko – Cheater
— Powfu – some boring love stories pt. 5 EP
— Public Memory – Ripped Apparition
— PVA – Toner EP
— Raft of Trash – Likeness on the Edge of Town
— Raheem DeVaughn – What A Time To Be In Love
— Raj Majal – Raw Dog EP
— Refused – Malignant Fire EP
— Revenge – Strike.Smother.Dehumanize EP (Reissue)
— Reverend John Wilkins – Trouble (Vinyl Release)
— Rexx Life Raj – California Poppy 2 EP
— Rich the Kid and YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Nobody Safe
— Robert Connely Farr – Country Supper
— Rob Marzuek – Exploding Star Orchestra – Dimensional Stardust
— Robert O’Connor – Transcendence EP
— Routine (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott) – And Other Things EP
— Rucci – Midget (Deluxe)
— Ryan Scully – New Confusion
— Rylos – Solarworks Pt. 2
— Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Reckless One
— Sam Eagle – Something Out Of Nothing EP
— Sarah Buxton – Signs Of Life EP
— Sara Noelle – Four Songs EP
— Savannah Rè – Opia
— Scattered Hamlet – Wishing Well EP
— Scribz Riley – Wish Me Luck EP
— Seahaven – Halo of Hurt
— Shaggy – Christmas In The Islands
— Shepherd – First Hand EP
— Shygirl – Alias EP
— Skelethal – Unveiling The Threshold
— Smrtdeath – Somethjngs Wrong
— Smut – Power Fantasy EP
— Soft Kill – Dead Kids, R.I.P. City
— Spencer Barnett – Welcome To My Mind EP
— Spice Girls – Forever (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sonic Circus – Everything
— Submarine FM – Crawl
— The Suitcase Junket – The End is New
— Tank and The Bangas – Friend Goals EP
— TAU5 – Kreise
— Tayla Parx – Coping Mechanisms
— Three Cheers Too Late – Ernestine EP
— Tim Minchin – Apart Together
— TOMBS – Under Sullen Skies
— Topographies – Ideal Form
— Tourists – Another State
— Tristan Welch – Ambient Distress
— trü – Closer Than It Seems EP
— Various Artists – Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian (Original Soundtrack)
— Various Artists – The Best of Bond… James Bond
— Various Artists – Best of the MIYUMI Project
— Various Artists – Baller Blockin’ 20th Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
— Various Artists – High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack
— Various Artists – Mr Bongo Record Club Volume Four
— Various Artists – Southeast of Saturn
— Veinmelter – Still In The Air
— VHOOR – Baile & Drip
— The Vibrators – Mars Casino
— VNIS – POV EP
— Ward Davis – Black Cats and Crows
— The War on Drugs – LIVE DRUGS
— When Rivers Meet – We Fly Free
— White Magician – Dealers of Divinity
— The Wild Feathers – Medium Rarities
— Witchwood – Before the Winter
— Without Mercy – Seismic
— Wolf & Cub – Nil
— XOTH – Interdimensional Invocations (Vinyl Release)
— Young the Giant – Young the Giant (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Yumi Ito – Stardust Crystals