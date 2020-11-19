Supernatural- s15e20 – Carry On – Live Chat

So. We’re here. We’ve made it to the monster at the end of this story. The road so far has been rocky. There have been more than a few tears shed along the way. Friends made and friends lost. And I’m only kind of talking about the characters here. The boys have had work to do. You know, saving people, hunting things, the family business. And we’ve been right there with them the entire time. And Chuck Jack knows it hasn’t always been easy. I mean, horror is one thing, but being forced to watch bad writing? (Looking at you, Bloodlines, Bugs) But there has also been amazing writing, hitting that mystery spot between comedy and tragedy that hurts so good while we laugh, and making that French connection that breaks down that fourth wall and brings us into the story. I’m ready for the end, it’s time, but I’m also sad to see it go. For 15 years of my life, I’ve been tuning in every week to follow the boys as they lied and fought and hid things and hit things and made up and killed monsters and saved people and had each other’s backs through it all. What will I do without you? Crash and burn. It’s going to be hard to know there will be no more new Supernatural, but at least we do have streaming services and/or DVD/Blu-ray to remind us of what we had. Comforting, but this song will now always remain the same and the magic of the new will be lost. It will be hard, but we will carry on and maybe we’ll find a new story that will bring us just as many twists and turns, laughs and tears, as this one. Just please, let it have fewer cliffhangers. Seriously, this show was torture with the cliffhangers!



Anyway, I’ve really loved this show. I’ve loved being able to “talk” to you guys about how much I love the show. I’m so glad I’m also getting to share the end with you here. At some point, I will go back to the beginning and do a thorough review of the show, episode by episode, for classic TV, taking into account all the themes of the show in its entirety, now that we’ve seen it all. I’m looking forward to that, and I hope you will join me on that journey when it begins. But for now, let’s settle in with wine in hand (or beverage of your choice) to enjoy the last 2 hours (plus a 1 hour retrospective) of this amazing show. If any members of cast or crew from this show ever happen upon this at some point, thank you for making this show. It has touched me in ways you will never know, and put me through an emotional wringer, and I’ve loved every minute of it. Supernatural, here’s to you.



I’m going to try doing a voice chat in Discord as well as commenting here. (We’ll see how that goes!) You’re all free to join me. I’m obviously on the east coast, watching at 8 est, but if there’s enough interest, we can keep the chatting going through the west coast viewing of the episode as well. The invitation code for the server is: https://discord.gg/K74ZuAz9. Come join me, if you’d like.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...