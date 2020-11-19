Comic Book Review – Marvel Snapshots: Spider-Man

Writer and Artist – Howard Chaykin

Color Artist – Jesus Aburtov

I started my Christmas shopping a few weeks ago to get ahead of the holiday rush. I went to visit the Geekadrome today to buy a comic book with one of the Alex Ross Timeless variant covers. I passed on the two comics they had available and purchased Marvel Snapshots Spider-Man instead. It was a wise decision; not only for the breathtaking Alex Ross cover but also because of the story as well.

If you are looking for something to read over the Thanksgiving holiday, this issue is definitely worth your time and money.

Victor Hollander is a small-time crook living in New York as the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe begin to emerge on the city’s streets. Victor’s pal, Ronnie, introduces him to his sister, Vivian and the two hit it off. An unspecified amount of time has passed and Victor gives up his former life as a criminal to go legit and work with Vivian at McSweeny’s Old Irish Pub. Ronnie pays a visit, long neglected by both of them, with an offer: one final score to help Victor finalize his plans to move away from New York and get a fresh start with Vivian.

The original Marvels miniseries featured the lives of ordinary people in the Marvel Universe at large during epic milestones in its history, like Galactus’ arrival on Earth and the death of Gwen Stacy at the hands of the Green Goblin. Marvel Snapshots does a great job of capturing the feel of the original miniseries, albeit on a much smaller scale. Speaking of small, I was reading along during a pivotal scene of an argument Vivian has with Victor on their way home one night, and I noticed Daredevil fighting a ninja on a rooftop just above them in one panel. The heroes of the Marvel Universe always loom large in comics but there are a few of these hard to notice Easter eggs like the one I mentioned to keep an eye out for over the course of the issue.

Marvel Snapshots is the opposite of its predecessor insomuch as we get a glimpse of regular peoples’ lives and how heroes and villains seem to intrude upon an average joe’s day to day existence. This isn’t a viewpoint we are used to but which I am welcome seeing and it’s one of the reasons I liked this issue. Spider-Man is featured on the cover but his presence is only felt twice over the course of the one-shot. Both are monumental moments that affect both Victor and Ronnie and their long-standing friendship. Looking at Ronnie and Victor’s character designs, I get a little Hall and Oates vibes. I can go for that!

I give this issue five out of five Nikon Cameras. This snapshot is worth looking at over and over again.

