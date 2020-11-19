Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What series would you want to be a food tourist in and check out the cuisine and culture?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, 2020:

A Million Little Things Season Premiere (ABC)

Beyond The Spotlight Series Premiere (CuriosityStream)

Breaking Beauty Series Premiere (Crackle)

Cleopatra In Space Season Premiere (Peacock)

Cold Call Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

I Hate Suzie Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season Four Premiere (MTV)

Leap Of Faith: William Freidkin On The Exorcist (Shudder)

Noemi Gold (Topic)

Supernatural Series Finale (The CW)

Supernatural: The Long Road Home (The CW)

The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again (Netflix)

Top Elf Season Two Premiere (Nickelodeon)

Trolls: TrollTopia (Hulu/Peacock)

Venenmo (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH, 2020:

Alien Xmas (Netflix)Animaniacs Reboot Series Premiere (Hulu)

A Taste Of Christmas (Lifetime)

Donbass (Film Movement Plus)

Flavorful Origins Season Premiere (Netflix)

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild (HGTV)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Life After Lockup Season Premiere (WEtv)

Marvel’s 616 Series Premiere (Disney+)

Run (Hulu)

Small Axe (Amazon)

The Pack Series Premiere (Amazon)

The Real Right Stuff (Disney+)

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)

Voices Of Fire Series Premiere –

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, 2020:

A Little Christmas Charm (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

A Nashville Christmas Carol (Hallmark)

Between The World And Me (HBO)

Feliz NaviDAD (Lifetime)

Onyx Equinox (Crunchyroll)

Pretty Cheaters, Deadly Lies (LMN)

Real Time With Bill Maher Season Finale (HBO)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND, 2020:

Belushi (Showtime)

Buddy Vs. Christmas Series Premiere (Food)

Carnival Eats Season Finale (Cooking)

Dashing Home For Christmas (Up)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square (Netflix)

Homemade Christmas (Lifetime)

The Angel Tree (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

The Christmas House (Hallmark)

2020 American Music Awards (ABC)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD, 2020:

Black Narcissus (FX)

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix)

Thanks A Million Season Premiere (Quibi)

This Joka Series Premiere (Quibi)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH, 2020:

A Christmas Tree Grows In Brooklyn (Hallmark)

Andhaghaaram (Netflix)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston: More Than Friends (Reelz)

Moonshiners Season Premiere (Discovery)

Notes For My Son (Netflix)

The Informer Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Wonderoos (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH, 2020:

A Bright And Merry Christmas (Hallmark)

Great Pretender Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Heroes Of Lucha Libre (Crackle)

Nature: Santa’s Wild Home (PBS)

Nova: Saving Notre Dame (PBS)

Saved By The Bell Revival Series Premiere (Peacock)

The Mystery Of D.B. Cooper (HBO)

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix)

Uncle Frank (Amazon)

