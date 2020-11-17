Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Lissette Espinoza-Garnica, the first nonbinary person in the Bay Area elected to city council.

In the news:

–Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie spews transphobic bullshit. Again

–Call of Duty Cold War has an option to let players be a nonbinary war criminal that does the bidding of Ronald Reagan

Project of the day is going to be a twofer. First, Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi. The second is Twelve Nudes by Ezra Furman.

For topic of the day: Thanksgiving is coming up in the US. Will you be spending it with family? Do you want to spend it with them?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...