Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 17

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Holly, a program director, is starting to feel the luck from her podium;

Kelly, a clinical trial project manager, wrote a poem about ex-planet Pluto; and

Andy, a writer, had about the shortest Jeopardy! interview possible. Andy is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,799.

Andy found all three DDs, scored on two of them and nailed down a runaway on the last clue of DJ, leading into FJ with $19,800 vs. $9,400 for Dan and $8,000 for Holly.

DD1 – $600 – COLOR FILMS – The title of this 1999 film comes from the linoleum floor on death row (Andy won $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – THE 15th CENTURY – The Spanish Inquisition began by asking those seen as religious offenders to do this, from the Latin for “sing again” (Andy lost $5,000 from his total of $10,600 vs. $4,600 for Dan.)

DD3 – $1,200 – EPONYMOUS ELEMENTS – This element is named for a Polish-born scientist & her husband (Andy won $3,000 from his score of $8,000 vs. $5,800 for Dan.)

FJ – FRENCH LITERATURE – An 1862 novel says this character “would have arrested his own father…and would have denounced his mother”

Andy and Holly were correct on FJ, with Andy adding $999 to win with $20,799 for a two-day total of $47,598.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about the island that’s home to Kona International Airport, no one guessed the Big Island of Hawaii.

Jeopardy! title shorthand: Today it was confirmed that “Snow White” is acceptable without “the Seven Dwarfs”, and TV’s “Hercules” is OK without mentioning “The Legendary Journeys”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Green Mile”? DD2 – What was recant? DD3 – What is curium? FJ – Who is Javert?

