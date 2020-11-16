The Monday Politics Thread Conceded, But Changed Its Mind

Dear fellow Black voters: Thank you

In South Carolina, we say grace before we eat and sleep. We learn from a young age to say “yes, ma’am” and “no, ma’am.” Men still open doors for women, and it’s the only place in the country where sweet tea is the real thing. We’re also taught that the two most important words on this side of heaven are “Thank you.”



America now owes those words to Black voters. The Hill

Student Loan Forgiveness May Depend On This 1 Thing

Student loan forgiveness really depends on one thing: who controls the U.S. Senate. Why? Biden may have won the presidency. However, the party that wins the U.S. Senate, in many ways, will have significant influence over the direction of public policy over the next two years. The runoff elections in Georgia will determine whether Democrats, led by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), gain control of the Senate, or if Republicans, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), retain control. Forbes

People of color make up nearly half of Biden transition team

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January, nearly half of the transition team laying the groundwork for his administration is made up of people of color, and women are in the majority.



Forty-six percent of the transition staff are people of color, according to new diversity data of the transition team provided to CNN, and 41% of the senior staff are people of color. The majority of transition staff — 52% — are women, and 53% of the senior staff are women. CNN

‘Our neighbors, our family members’: Small-town hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths

The current wave, which has surpassed 2,000 deaths a day, frightens public health officials because it’s tearing into the frayed health care safety net of rural America.



Small hospitals, understaffed and financially vulnerable before the pandemic, are under siege as the virus runs unchecked from North Dakota to the Texas Panhandle. Many of these hospitals are in towns where people are more likely to eschew precautions such as masks and social distancing at churches, grocery stores and other public places.



Many of the nation’s nearly 1,800 rural hospitals lack the equipment, workforce and expertise to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients. Nurses and doctors are getting sick, leaving already short-staffed hospitals more desperate for workers. USA Today

