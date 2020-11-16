Music

Albums By The Year: 1988

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i’m not sure what to say about 1988 in particular. i think it’s not generally considered a particularly strong year, but it seems like a lot of important stuff came out around this time? Maybe that stuff is the exception. Post what you’ve got and let’s compare.

1988

Public Enemy – It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back

Fugazi – Fugazi

Bad Religion – Suffer

My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything

Butthole Surfers – Hairway To Steven

Prince – Lovesexy

Dinosaur Jr – Bug

R.E.M. – Green

N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton

Pixies – Surfer Rosa

Green River – Rehab Doll

Joni Mitchell – Chalk Mark In A Rain Storm

Erasure – The Innocents

Cult Of Personality – Vivid

Jane’s Addiction – Nothing’s Shocking

Enya – Watermark

The Fall – The Frenz Experiment

Run-DMC – Tougher Than Leather

Salt-N-Pepa – A Salt With A Deady Pepa

The Dead Milkmen – Beelzebubba

Social Distortion – Prison Bound

Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman

EPMD – Strictly Business

Metallica – …And Justice For All

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Tender Prey

