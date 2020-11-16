Albums By The Year: 1988

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
i’m not sure what to say about 1988 in particular. i think it’s not generally considered a particularly strong year, but it seems like a lot of important stuff came out around this time? Maybe that stuff is the exception. Post what you’ve got and let’s compare.
Public Enemy – It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back
Fugazi – Fugazi
Bad Religion – Suffer
My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything
Butthole Surfers – Hairway To Steven
Prince – Lovesexy
Dinosaur Jr – Bug
R.E.M. – Green
N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton
Pixies – Surfer Rosa
Green River – Rehab Doll
Joni Mitchell – Chalk Mark In A Rain Storm
Erasure – The Innocents
Cult Of Personality – Vivid
Jane’s Addiction – Nothing’s Shocking
Enya – Watermark
The Fall – The Frenz Experiment
Run-DMC – Tougher Than Leather
Salt-N-Pepa – A Salt With A Deady Pepa
The Dead Milkmen – Beelzebubba
Social Distortion – Prison Bound
Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman
EPMD – Strictly Business
Metallica – …And Justice For All
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Tender Prey