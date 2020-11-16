Albums By The Year: 1988

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i’m not sure what to say about 1988 in particular. i think it’s not generally considered a particularly strong year, but it seems like a lot of important stuff came out around this time? Maybe that stuff is the exception. Post what you’ve got and let’s compare.

1988 Public Enemy – It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back Fugazi – Fugazi Bad Religion – Suffer My Bloody Valentine – Isn’t Anything Butthole Surfers – Hairway To Steven Prince – Lovesexy Dinosaur Jr – Bug R.E.M. – Green N.W.A. – Straight Outta Compton Pixies – Surfer Rosa Green River – Rehab Doll Joni Mitchell – Chalk Mark In A Rain Storm Erasure – The Innocents Cult Of Personality – Vivid Jane’s Addiction – Nothing’s Shocking Enya – Watermark The Fall – The Frenz Experiment Run-DMC – Tougher Than Leather Salt-N-Pepa – A Salt With A Deady Pepa The Dead Milkmen – Beelzebubba Social Distortion – Prison Bound Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman EPMD – Strictly Business Metallica – …And Justice For All Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Tender Prey [collapse]

