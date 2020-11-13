Friday New Music

It’s Friday! That’s good! Here’s some new music, that’s also good! Here’s a list of new releases taken from Consequence of Sound, enjoy!:

— 2 Chainz – So Help Me God

— Accuser – Accuser

— AC/DC – Power Up

— Aesop Rock – Spirit World Field Guide

— Analog Players Society – Soundtrack For A Nonexistent Film

— Ana Roxanne – Because of a Flower

— Andrea Bocelli – Believe

— Andrew Bird – Hark! (Physical Release)

— Ashong & Tatham – Sankofa Season EP

— Aya Nakamura – Aya

— Azim Zain & His Lovely Bones – Be Good

— Balothizer – Cretan Smash

— Basstracks – Golden Ticket (Deluxe Edition)

— The Bats – Foothills

— Ben Morey and The Eyes – Still Life

— Benee – Hey u x

— BEYRIES – Encounter

— Billie Holiday – Billie: The Original Soundtrack

— Blac Youngsta – F*ck Everybody

— Blakkamoore – Upward Spiral (Deluxe Edition)

— The Blaze Velluto Collection – We Are Sunshine

— Bob Marley – Uprising Live (Vinyl Reissue)

— Boris – Absolutego (Reissue)

— Boris – Amplifier Worship (Reissue)

— Boundaries – Your Receding Warmth

— Brent Amaker and the Rodeo – Ugly World EP

— Brian Eno – Film Music 1976 – 2020 (Digital Release)

— Brin – Homescreen Glow

— The Brummies – Automatic World

— Buck Owens – A Merry ‘Hee Haw’ Christmas

— Burris – Over You (Part 1)

— C. Albert Blomquist – C. Albert Blomquist

— Cakes Da Killa – Muvaland EP

— Camila Fuchs – Kids Talk Sun

— Carmody – My Jupiter EP

— Causa Sui – Szabodelico

— Charlie Kaplan – Sunday

— Chilly Gonzales – A Very Chilly Christmas

— Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

— Code Noir – Jack of All Spades EP

— Cognizant – Cognizant (Reissue)

— Color of Light – Daydream Garden

— The Cribs – Night Network

— Danileigh – Movie

— Dan Kanvis – Understanding Dead Plants

— The Darcys – Fear & Loneliness

— David Nance – Staunch Honey

— Davido – A Better Time

— Dead Original – Bought and Sold

— Décembre Noir – The Renaissance of Hope

— Déluge – Ægo Templo

— Derek & The Dominos – Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (50th Anniversary Box Set)

— The Diabolical Liberties – High Protection & The Sportswear Mystics

— Dirty Projectors – 5EPs

— Dirty Projectors – Ring Road EP

— Dismal – Quinta Essentia

— DomJord – Gravrost

— Dragged Under – The World Is In Your Way (Deluxe Edition)

— Droeloe – A Matter of Perspective

— Dune Sea – Moons of Uranus

— Ecclesia – De Ecclesiæ Universalis

— Elle Belle – Post Everything

— Elton John – Elton: Jewel Box

— Emily Weisband – Not Afraid to Say Goodbye EP

— Emi Wes – Departure EP

— Enigma Experience – Question Mark

— ERIC13 – Black Lipstick Remix EP

— Eve Maret – Stars Aligned

— Falcon Jane – Faith

— The Flat Five – Another World

— Frank Turner & Jon Snodgrass – Buddies II: Still Buddies

— Gabriel Olafs – Absent Minded Reworks

— Gaijin Smash– Gaijin Smash EP

— Gaspard Eden – Soft Power

— Gavin Haley – Unfolding EP

— George Benson – Weekend in London

— Ghost Funk Orchestra – An Ode To Escapism

— Ghost:Hello – Night Goat – Ghost:Hello – Night Goat

— Ghøstkid – Ghøstkid

— Gianna Lauren – Vanity Metrics EP

— Gillian Welch – Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3

— Ginesse – Somewhere to Die EP

— Gnarl – The Great Blackness

— Goings – It’s For You

— Goodie Mob – Survival Kit

— Goya Gumbani – Truth Be Sold EP

— Gracey – The Art of Closure

— Gregor – Destiny

— Gregory Dillon – Sad Magic EP

— Groovenom – Mitten ins Herz

— Hachiku – I’ll Probably Be Asleep

— Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Harlott – Detritus of the Final Age

— Hautajaisyö – On Vain Pimeys

— Heather Maloney – Christmas Anyway EP

— Heinali – Madrigals

— Henriette Sennenvaldt – Something Wonderful

— Hermitude – Pollyanarchy (Deluxe)

— Homecamp – Did We Return As Something Else

— Humanity is Cancer – Humanity is Cancer EP

— In Malice Wake – The Blindness of Faith

— Intervals – Circadian

— Jackboy – Living In History Deluxe

— Jam City – Pillowland

— Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner & Einar Selvik – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Original Game Soundtrack

— Jesse Kivel (of Kisses) – Infinite Jess

— Jessica Jade – Bet EP

— Jimi Somewhere – Nothing Gold Can Stay

— John Bence – Love

— Jonny Polonsky – In Between Worlds

— Josh Abbott Band – The Highway Kind

— Judson Claiborne – When a Man Loves an Omen EP

— Jules Shear – Slower

— Karla Bonoff – Silent Night

— Katy J Pearson – Return

— Katla – Allt þetta helvítis myrkur

— Katya – Vampire Fitness EP

— Keith Richards And The X-Pensive Winos – Live at the Hollywood Palladium

— King 810 – AK Concerto No. 47, 11th Movement in G Major

— KIT – KIT EP

— KO:MI – We Said We Didn’t Know but We Knew

— Kruder & Dorfmeister – 1995

— L.A. Guns – Renegades

— Lambchop – TRIP

— Lambert – False

— Last Year’s Man – Brave the Storm

— Lawson Hull – Dreaming Is Easy EP

— Le Volume Courbe – Fourteen Years EP

— Liam Bailey – Ekundayo

— Lie Still – Severing the Hands of Manipulation and Fate

— Liraz – Zan

— Lizzy Borden – Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2

— Love Mansuy – (món-swee) Side B EP

— Luke Titus – Plasma

— LUNA13 – God.Dis

— M. Geddes Gengras – Time Makes Nothing Happen

— Madisyn Whajne – Save Our Hearts

— Manny Blu – New Ink EP

— Marc Scibilia – Seed of Joy

— Marika Hackman – Covers

— Marsh – Lailonie

— Martha Skye Murphy – Yours Truly EP

— Masego – Studying Abroad EP

— Meg Myers – I’d Like 2 Go Home Now EP

— Meg Myers – Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 the Disco EP

— Megaton Sword – Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire

— Me Nd Adam – American Drip Part 1

— The Menzingers – From Exile (Vinyl Release)

— theMIND – Don’t Let It Go To Your Head

— Misogi – little*stars EP

— Mitochondrial Sun – Sju Pulsarer

— Modern Romance – Their Greatest Tracks

— Molchat Doma – Monument

— Molly Moore – Voice on the Internet

— Molly Parden – Rosemary EP

— The Mystic Underground – Wrapped in Riddles

— Nada Surf – Never Got Together (Deluxe Edition)

— Nané – Nané

— Negativland – The World Will Decide

— The Nels Cline Singers – Share the Wealth

— The New Regime – Heart Mind Body & Soul (Deluxe Edition)

— Newmeds – Nothing Is Heavier Than the Mind EP

— Nibiru – Panspermia

— Nico.wav – I’ll Explain Later

— Niels Schack – Jade EP

— Novarupta – Marine Snow

— Nuclear – Murder of Crows

— Of Feather and Bone – Sulfuric Disintegration

— Old Cross – Daggers

— Orthodoxy – Marine Snow

— Overt Enemy – Inception x Possession (Expanded Edition)

— Pa Salieu – Send Them To Coventry

— Paris Jackson – Wilted

— Parkland Music Project – Eminent Ghosts

— The Parson Red Heads – Lifetime of Comedy

— Pat Reilly – Prince of the Night EP

— Pentatonix – We Need A Little Christmas

— Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin – Fly Siifu

— Plain White T’s – All That We Needed (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Prats – Prats Way Up High

— The Pretty Things – Parachute (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Professor and the Madman – Séance

— Pyramaze – Epitaph

— Quackers – II: The Next Wave

— Rafael Vigilanitcs – Blue River, Grey Sky

— Randall Bramblett – Pine Needle Fire

— Rebecca Garton – Take Me Home EP

— Reprise – Black Line

— Richard Rose – Radiation Breeze

— Ricky (Ricky Schmidt of Western Settings, Hey Chels) – Palm Trees

— Roman Alexander – Between You & Me EP

— Safe Hands – Highs & Lows

— Sam DeRosa – The Medicine EP

— San Leo – Mantracore

— Scalp – Domestic Extremity

— Seba Kaapstad – Konke

— Seether – Disclaimer II (Vinyl Reissue)

— Seether – Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces (Vinyl Reissue)

— Seether – Karma and Effect (Vinyl Reissue)

— Seismic – Seismic EP

— Shaun Martin – Three-O

— Simon Alexander – Riverine

— Slim Loris – When Life Interferes EP

— Slowey and The Boats – Merry Christmas from Slowey and The Boats

— Slow Weather – Clean Living EP

— Small Town Titans – The Ride

— Soulburn – Noa’s D’ark

— The Staple Sisters – Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection

— Star Feminine Band – Star Feminine Band

— Steven Keene – Them & Us

— Stolen Wheelchairs – The America

— Strange Neighbor – Radiation EP

— Strydegor – Isolacracy

— Sumeau – This Is Not A Dream

— Superlove – Superlove EP

— Swans – Children of God (Reissue)

— Taylor Mac – Holiday Sauce

— Todd Slant – Point the Flashlight and Walk

— Tor Lundvall – Yule (Vinyl Reissue)

— Torn Hawk – Here Comes Language

— Tristan Perich – Drift Multiply

— Trixie Whitley – Lacuna (Re-Imagined) EP

— Tsha – Flowers EP

— TV Priest – Uppers

— Twister – Cursed & Corrected

— Ukiyo – Ukiyo LP

— Unseen Faith – Evoke

— Until The Sky Dies – Forgotten Pact

— Uthullun – Dirges For The Void

— Van Houten – Home Alone EP

— Various Artists – The Gospel Truth: The Complete Singles Collection

— Various Artists – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Music from The Netflix Original Motion Picture)

— Various Artists – Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983 – 1987

— Viji – Are You In My Head EP

— Vivian Green– Love Absolute

— Volker Bertelmann & Dustin O’ Halloran – Ammonite (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Völur – Death Cult

— War on Women – Wonderful Hell (Physical Release)

— Warfect – Spectre of Devastation

— Wayne Graham – 1% Juice

— William Basinski – Lamentations

— Witchrider – Electrical Storm

— WL – ADHD

— Yachtclub101 – Yachtclub101

— The Yorks – Purple Sunsets EP

— Ysgaroth – Storm Over a Black Sea

— Yukon Blonde – Vindicator

— YUNGBLUD – Weird!

— Zola Mennenöh – Longing for Belonging

