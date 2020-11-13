Friday New Music

It’s Friday! That’s good! Here’s some new music, that’s also good! Here’s a list of new releases taken from Consequence of Sound, enjoy!:
— 2 Chainz – So Help Me God
— Accuser – Accuser
— AC/DC – Power Up
— Aesop Rock – Spirit World Field Guide
— Analog Players Society – Soundtrack For A Nonexistent Film
— Ana Roxanne – Because of a Flower
— Andrea Bocelli – Believe
— Andrew Bird – Hark! (Physical Release)
— Ashong & Tatham – Sankofa Season EP
— Aya Nakamura – Aya
— Azim Zain & His Lovely Bones – Be Good
— Balothizer – Cretan Smash
— Basstracks – Golden Ticket (Deluxe Edition)
— The Bats – Foothills
— Ben Morey and The Eyes – Still Life
— Benee – Hey u x
— BEYRIES – Encounter
— Billie Holiday – Billie: The Original Soundtrack
— Blac Youngsta – F*ck Everybody
— Blakkamoore – Upward Spiral (Deluxe Edition)
— The Blaze Velluto Collection – We Are Sunshine
— Bob Marley – Uprising Live (Vinyl Reissue)
— Boris – Absolutego (Reissue)
— Boris – Amplifier Worship (Reissue)
— Boundaries – Your Receding Warmth
— Brent Amaker and the Rodeo – Ugly World EP
— Brian Eno – Film Music 1976 – 2020 (Digital Release)
— Brin – Homescreen Glow
— The Brummies – Automatic World
— Buck Owens – A Merry ‘Hee Haw’ Christmas
— Burris – Over You (Part 1)
— C. Albert Blomquist – C. Albert Blomquist
— Cakes Da Killa – Muvaland EP
— Camila Fuchs – Kids Talk Sun
— Carmody – My Jupiter EP
— Causa Sui – Szabodelico
— Charlie Kaplan – Sunday
— Chilly Gonzales – A Very Chilly Christmas
— Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
— Code Noir – Jack of All Spades EP
— Cognizant – Cognizant (Reissue)
— Color of Light – Daydream Garden
— The Cribs – Night Network
— Danileigh – Movie
— Dan Kanvis – Understanding Dead Plants
— The Darcys – Fear & Loneliness
— David Nance – Staunch Honey
— Davido – A Better Time
— Dead Original – Bought and Sold
— Décembre Noir – The Renaissance of Hope
— Déluge – Ægo Templo
— Derek & The Dominos – Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (50th Anniversary Box Set)
— The Diabolical Liberties – High Protection & The Sportswear Mystics
— Dirty Projectors – 5EPs
— Dirty Projectors – Ring Road EP
— Dismal – Quinta Essentia
— DomJord – Gravrost
— Dragged Under – The World Is In Your Way (Deluxe Edition)
— Droeloe – A Matter of Perspective
— Dune Sea – Moons of Uranus
— Ecclesia – De Ecclesiæ Universalis
— Elle Belle – Post Everything
— Elton John – Elton: Jewel Box
— Emily Weisband – Not Afraid to Say Goodbye EP
— Emi Wes – Departure EP
— Enigma Experience – Question Mark
— ERIC13 – Black Lipstick Remix EP
— Eve Maret – Stars Aligned
— Falcon Jane – Faith
— The Flat Five – Another World
— Frank Turner & Jon Snodgrass – Buddies II: Still Buddies
— Gabriel Olafs – Absent Minded Reworks
— Gaijin Smash– Gaijin Smash EP
— Gaspard Eden – Soft Power
— Gavin Haley – Unfolding EP
— George Benson – Weekend in London
— Ghost Funk Orchestra – An Ode To Escapism
— Ghost:Hello – Night Goat – Ghost:Hello – Night Goat
— Ghøstkid – Ghøstkid
— Gianna Lauren – Vanity Metrics EP
— Gillian Welch – Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3
— Ginesse – Somewhere to Die EP
— Gnarl – The Great Blackness
— Goings – It’s For You
— Goodie Mob – Survival Kit
— Goya Gumbani – Truth Be Sold EP
— Gracey – The Art of Closure
— Gregor – Destiny
— Gregory Dillon – Sad Magic EP
— Groovenom – Mitten ins Herz
— Hachiku – I’ll Probably Be Asleep
— Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Harlott – Detritus of the Final Age
— Hautajaisyö – On Vain Pimeys
— Heather Maloney – Christmas Anyway EP
— Heinali – Madrigals
— Henriette Sennenvaldt – Something Wonderful
— Hermitude – Pollyanarchy (Deluxe)
— Homecamp – Did We Return As Something Else
— Humanity is Cancer – Humanity is Cancer EP
— In Malice Wake – The Blindness of Faith
— Intervals – Circadian
— Jackboy – Living In History Deluxe
— Jam City – Pillowland
— Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner & Einar Selvik – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Original Game Soundtrack
— Jesse Kivel (of Kisses) – Infinite Jess
— Jessica Jade – Bet EP
— Jimi Somewhere – Nothing Gold Can Stay
— John Bence – Love
— Jonny Polonsky – In Between Worlds
— Josh Abbott Band – The Highway Kind
— Judson Claiborne – When a Man Loves an Omen EP
— Jules Shear – Slower
— Karla Bonoff – Silent Night
— Katy J Pearson – Return
— Katla – Allt þetta helvítis myrkur
— Katya – Vampire Fitness EP
— Keith Richards And The X-Pensive Winos – Live at the Hollywood Palladium
— King 810 – AK Concerto No. 47, 11th Movement in G Major
— KIT – KIT EP
— KO:MI – We Said We Didn’t Know but We Knew
— Kruder & Dorfmeister – 1995
— L.A. Guns – Renegades
— Lambchop – TRIP
— Lambert – False
— Last Year’s Man – Brave the Storm
— Lawson Hull – Dreaming Is Easy EP
— Le Volume Courbe – Fourteen Years EP
— Liam Bailey – Ekundayo
— Lie Still – Severing the Hands of Manipulation and Fate
— Liraz – Zan
— Lizzy Borden – Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2
— Love Mansuy – (món-swee) Side B EP
— Luke Titus – Plasma
— LUNA13 – God.Dis
— M. Geddes Gengras – Time Makes Nothing Happen
— Madisyn Whajne – Save Our Hearts
— Manny Blu – New Ink EP
— Marc Scibilia – Seed of Joy
— Marika Hackman – Covers
— Marsh – Lailonie
— Martha Skye Murphy – Yours Truly EP
— Masego – Studying Abroad EP
— Meg Myers – I’d Like 2 Go Home Now EP
— Meg Myers – Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 the Disco EP
— Megaton Sword – Blood Hails Steel – Steel Hails Fire
— Me Nd Adam – American Drip Part 1
— The Menzingers – From Exile (Vinyl Release)
— theMIND – Don’t Let It Go To Your Head
— Misogi – little*stars EP
— Mitochondrial Sun – Sju Pulsarer
— Modern Romance – Their Greatest Tracks
— Molchat Doma – Monument
— Molly Moore – Voice on the Internet
— Molly Parden – Rosemary EP
— The Mystic Underground – Wrapped in Riddles
— Nada Surf – Never Got Together (Deluxe Edition)
— Nané – Nané
— Negativland – The World Will Decide
— The Nels Cline Singers – Share the Wealth
— The New Regime – Heart Mind Body & Soul (Deluxe Edition)
— Newmeds – Nothing Is Heavier Than the Mind EP
— Nibiru – Panspermia
— Nico.wav – I’ll Explain Later
— Niels Schack – Jade EP
— Novarupta – Marine Snow
— Nuclear – Murder of Crows
— Of Feather and Bone – Sulfuric Disintegration
— Old Cross – Daggers
— Orthodoxy – Marine Snow
— Overt Enemy – Inception x Possession (Expanded Edition)
— Pa Salieu – Send Them To Coventry
— Paris Jackson – Wilted
— Parkland Music Project – Eminent Ghosts
— The Parson Red Heads – Lifetime of Comedy
— Pat Reilly – Prince of the Night EP
— Pentatonix – We Need A Little Christmas
— Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin – Fly Siifu
— Plain White T’s – All That We Needed (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Prats – Prats Way Up High
— The Pretty Things – Parachute (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Professor and the Madman – Séance
— Pyramaze – Epitaph
— Quackers – II: The Next Wave
— Rafael Vigilanitcs – Blue River, Grey Sky
— Randall Bramblett – Pine Needle Fire
— Rebecca Garton – Take Me Home EP
— Reprise – Black Line
— Richard Rose – Radiation Breeze
— Ricky (Ricky Schmidt of Western Settings, Hey Chels) – Palm Trees
— Roman Alexander – Between You & Me EP
— Safe Hands – Highs & Lows
— Sam DeRosa – The Medicine EP
— San Leo – Mantracore
— Scalp – Domestic Extremity
— Seba Kaapstad – Konke
— Seether – Disclaimer II (Vinyl Reissue)
— Seether – Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces (Vinyl Reissue)
— Seether – Karma and Effect (Vinyl Reissue)
— Seismic – Seismic EP
— Shaun Martin – Three-O
— Simon Alexander – Riverine
— Slim Loris – When Life Interferes EP
— Slowey and The Boats – Merry Christmas from Slowey and The Boats
— Slow Weather – Clean Living EP
— Small Town Titans – The Ride
— Soulburn – Noa’s D’ark
— The Staple Sisters – Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection
— Star Feminine Band – Star Feminine Band
— Steven Keene – Them & Us
— Stolen Wheelchairs – The America
— Strange Neighbor – Radiation EP
— Strydegor – Isolacracy
— Sumeau – This Is Not A Dream
— Superlove – Superlove EP
— Swans – Children of God (Reissue)
— Taylor Mac – Holiday Sauce
— Todd Slant – Point the Flashlight and Walk
— Tor Lundvall – Yule (Vinyl Reissue)
— Torn Hawk – Here Comes Language
— Tristan Perich – Drift Multiply
— Trixie Whitley – Lacuna (Re-Imagined) EP
— Tsha – Flowers EP
— TV Priest – Uppers
— Twister – Cursed & Corrected
— Ukiyo – Ukiyo LP
— Unseen Faith – Evoke
— Until The Sky Dies – Forgotten Pact
— Uthullun – Dirges For The Void
— Van Houten – Home Alone EP
— Various Artists – The Gospel Truth: The Complete Singles Collection
— Various Artists – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Music from The Netflix Original Motion Picture)
— Various Artists – Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983 – 1987
— Viji – Are You In My Head EP
— Vivian Green– Love Absolute
— Volker Bertelmann & Dustin O’ Halloran – Ammonite (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Völur – Death Cult
— War on Women – Wonderful Hell (Physical Release)
— Warfect – Spectre of Devastation
— Wayne Graham – 1% Juice
— William Basinski – Lamentations
— Witchrider – Electrical Storm
— WL – ADHD
— Yachtclub101 – Yachtclub101
— The Yorks – Purple Sunsets EP
— Ysgaroth – Storm Over a Black Sea
— Yukon Blonde – Vindicator
— YUNGBLUD – Weird!
— Zola Mennenöh – Longing for Belonging