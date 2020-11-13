Franchise Festival Wants To Hear Your Article Ideas!

Hello folks! The Franchise Festival column is still on break until January 2021, but I would like to hear your requests for future article topics. I think we did this once back around Franchise Festival #50 and I haven’t covered all suggestions made back then but thought it time to revisit the idea.

A couple rules:

The topic must be a video game series or intellectual property. Get creative with that concept!

The series must have at least 3 entries.

Let me know what you’d like to read about in the new year!

