Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 12

Today’s contestants are:

Kate, an assistant athletic director, whose mom was a 3-day Jeopardy! champ;

Nalin, a clinical data analyst, plays Dungeons and Dragons as “Bardy McBardface”; and

Greg, a school administrator, likes musicals, especially “Wicked” and “Hamilton”. Greg is a two-day champ with winnings of $41,200.

Greg decided to wager for the tie when he found DD3 on the last clue of DJ, but he missed, leaving Kate alone on the lead with $12,800 vs. $8,000 for Nalin and $4,800 for Greg.

DD1, $800 – CHOCOLATE – In 1905, the year after it began making chocolate, this company merged with the Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company (Greg won $1,200 from his score of $2,200.)

DD2, $800 – 20TH CENTURY AMERICA – As the dot-com bubbled swelled, this tech-heavy stock index rose from 1,000 to 5,000 between 1995 and 2000 (Nalin won $2,000 from his total of $2,400.)

DD3 (video) – $2,000 – HOW ARTSY – (Shown is a photo of statues of a bald man in glasses and overalls alongside a woman in frontier clothes) To honor this artist’s 125th birthday, Cedar Rapids, Iowa commissioned statues like the one here (Doug lost $4,000 from his score of $8,800 vs. $12,800 for Kate, falling into third place.)

FJ – WORLD FLAGS – Both Wales & Bhutan have flags bearing one of these mythical creatures

Everyone was correct on FJ. Kate added $4,000 to win with $16,800.

Wagering strategy: Not sure why Greg wagered to tie Kate instead of betting just a little more to take first place going into FJ. In all likelihood, If Greg had been correct on DD3, both Greg and Kate would have bet everything on FJ, forcing a tiebreaker clue. With a slightly larger wager on DD3 and a correct response, Greg could have won outright with a big enough bet on FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: Everyone missed a clue about “baked chocolatey squares” being brownies. It included a reference to it being “a type of sprite”, which makes me wonder if the players were thrown off because they were thinking of the soda.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex corrected Greg’s pronunciation of the last name of George Takei. As George has explained, pronounced with an “i” sound at the end as Greg did means “very expensive” in Japanese.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Nestlé? DD2 – What is NASDAQ? DD3 – Who was Wood? FJ – What is a dragon?

