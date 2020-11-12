Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s the one show you want to see on a streaming service but don’t want to pony up for because it’s just one show?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH, 2020:

Chrisley Knows Best Season Eight-B Premiere (USA)

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show (HBO Max)

Grey’s Anatomy Season Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: SVU Season Premiere (NBC)

Lingering (Shudder)

Ludo (Netflix)

Miz And Mrs. Season Two-B Premiere (USA)

The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars (NBC)

Station 19 Season Premiere (ABC)

The Unicorn Season Premiere (CBS)

Total Bellas Season Premiere (E!)

Transhood (HBO)

Valley Of Tears Series Premiere (HBO Max)



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH, 2020:

Alex Ryder Series Premiere (iMDbTV)

Ancient Aliens Season Premiere (History)

Becoming You Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Christmas On The Vine (Lifetime)

Doug Unplugs Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds (Apple TV+)

Gold Rush: White Water Season Premiere (Discovery)

Great Performances: Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles (PBS)

I Am Greta (Hulu)

Inside Pixar Series Premiere (Disney+)

James May: Oh Cook Series Premiere (Amazon)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

The Astronauts Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

The Blacklist Season Premiere (NBC)

The Dirt Season Premiere (Discovery)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

The Minions Of Midas (Netflix)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH, 2020:

Christmas In Vienna (Hallmark)

Christmas On Wheels (Lifetime)

Meet Me At Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way (Food)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH, 2020:

A Timeless Christmas (Hallmark)

Candy Land Series Premiere (Food)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season Finale (HBO)

Murder On Middle Beach (HBO)

The Christmas Doctor (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

The Christmas Edition (Lifetime)

The Crown Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

The Reagans (Showtime)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH, 2020:

His Dark Materials Season Two Premiere (HBO)

Independent Lens: Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip (PBS)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH, 2020:

Spiral Season Seven Premiere (MHz Choice)

Start-Up (Netflix)

