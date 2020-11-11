Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (November 11, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I don’t have anything planned for this week, so I’ll just feature the cute anime With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun. It’s exactly what it sounds like, and as someone who lives with a dog AND a cat, I can confirm that every day is fun. Each episode is under two minutes, so if you’re looking for something short to brighten your day, give it a try!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...