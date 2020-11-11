Color Outside the Lines: Debriefing

Hello! And welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a weekly discussion space for people of color

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt

Whew, it’s been…a week….a month…..a whole year……entire lifetime?

It’s been a lot lately not just for Americans but for anyone with the misfortune of being affected by America’s choices. How are you feeling post US election if you reside in the US (or how were you affected or NOT affected outside of the US)? Any dust-ups with family or friends now that the result is clear?

A reminder that November is also Native American Heritage Month.

As always, use this space in whatever way benefits you best.

