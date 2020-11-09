Music

Albums By The Year: 1989

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

The 1980s were the first decade i was alive for, though i can’t claim i have a lot of vivid memories of the time. A lot of this music gives me nostalgia for them anyway. Of course i like to flatter myself by assuming this is what i would’ve been into at the time. Share all your favorite albums of 1989 below.

1989

The Cure – Disintegration

Fugazi – Margin Walker

Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814

Beastie Boys – Paul’s Botique

De La Soul – 3 Feet High And Rising

Neil Young – Freedom

Pixies – Doolittle

Nirvana – Bleach

Faith No More – The Real Thing

Ministry – The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste

Butthole Surfers – Widowermaker

Killdozer – Twelve Point Buck

The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

The Replacements – Don’t Tell A Soul

Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever

The Offspring – The Offspring

Soundgarden – Louder Than Love

Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine

Bad Religion – No Control

Gorilla Biscuits – Start Today

3rd Bass – The Cactus Album

MC Lyte – Eyes On This

The Cult – Sonic Temple

[collapse]