Albums By The Year: 1989

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
The 1980s were the first decade i was alive for, though i can’t claim i have a lot of vivid memories of the time. A lot of this music gives me nostalgia for them anyway. Of course i like to flatter myself by assuming this is what i would’ve been into at the time. Share all your favorite albums of 1989 below.
The Cure – Disintegration
Fugazi – Margin Walker
Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814
Beastie Boys – Paul’s Botique
De La Soul – 3 Feet High And Rising
Neil Young – Freedom
Pixies – Doolittle
Nirvana – Bleach
Faith No More – The Real Thing
Ministry – The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste
Butthole Surfers – Widowermaker
Killdozer – Twelve Point Buck
The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses
The Replacements – Don’t Tell A Soul
Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever
The Offspring – The Offspring
Soundgarden – Louder Than Love
Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine
Bad Religion – No Control
Gorilla Biscuits – Start Today
3rd Bass – The Cactus Album
MC Lyte – Eyes On This
The Cult – Sonic Temple