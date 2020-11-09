Albums By The Year: 1989

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

The 1980s were the first decade i was alive for, though i can’t claim i have a lot of vivid memories of the time. A lot of this music gives me nostalgia for them anyway. Of course i like to flatter myself by assuming this is what i would’ve been into at the time. Share all your favorite albums of 1989 below.

1989 The Cure – Disintegration Fugazi – Margin Walker Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814 Beastie Boys – Paul’s Botique De La Soul – 3 Feet High And Rising Neil Young – Freedom Pixies – Doolittle Nirvana – Bleach Faith No More – The Real Thing Ministry – The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste Butthole Surfers – Widowermaker Killdozer – Twelve Point Buck The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses The Replacements – Don’t Tell A Soul Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever The Offspring – The Offspring Soundgarden – Louder Than Love Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine Bad Religion – No Control Gorilla Biscuits – Start Today 3rd Bass – The Cactus Album MC Lyte – Eyes On This The Cult – Sonic Temple [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...