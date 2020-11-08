Get Fruity! Sunday Food Thread 11/8

What’s your favorite fruit? I thought about it a bit and for all-around convenience and dependability I’ll take bananas. They come in their own wrapper so you can carry them around and don’t need to wash them off and you can keep your hands clean while you eat them. Drawback is that they’re ripeness window is only a few days, but fortunately my wife likes them at a slightly different ripeness than I do so we can buy a bunch accordingly.

Bonus: When they get past edible I peel and freeze them to make banana bread later!

