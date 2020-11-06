The Weekly Shuffle Thread Goes BLUE!

Iggy Pop – Turn Blue

Hello, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread! Today is a special day, as we witness states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona go blue, helping to finally bring to an end this long national nightmare. We can finally shake off the blues that we’ve been feeling under a Trump presidency, because today the color blue becomes a happy one! So let’s celebrate by dedicating the Weekly Shuffle Thread to the color we all wanted to see that electoral map show: BLUE!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Blue in the title of them! But if you’re feeling so happy that you don’t want to even listen to the blues, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and keep an eyes on those polls!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

