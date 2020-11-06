Job Rants Thread – 11/6/2020 – Working From Home XIV: Isocation

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s well and keeping (relatively) sane in these especially contentious days. The day after the election four years ago, I remember walking into work almost in a daze; (and somewhat hungover) my mind still reeling from the results and implications of the previous night. You could feel it in my office, too. Whereas, most mornings when we all started to arrive, you’d hear the sounds of people either lively greeting one-another, or shooting the shit in the break room, that morning was one of the quietest I’d ever felt. No one was really talking, and, those that did greet one-another did it in a clipped and almost perfunctory way. There was a palpable sense of dread hanging over everything, and work was the last thing on anyone’s mind; even the people we met with didn’t seem to be feeling it.

It was, honestly, one of the worst experiences I’d ever felt on any job I’d ever had., and I promised myself that, in four years’ time, I would do whatever was necessary to not feel it, again. And kept that promise I have. Yes, dear friends, as I type this, I am happily into my third day of near complete work and media isolation. I’m not talking with anyone, I’m not watching the news, I’m not forced to discuss anything with co-workers; the silence is my apartment is, frankly, almost deafening. And it’s everything I could have hoped for and more.

I know not everyone out there has the same opportunity, but I do hope that you get to at least a few moments yourselves to step back and enjoy the silence.

________________________________________

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: step back once and awhile; the world will still be there when you get back.

