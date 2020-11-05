The Thursday Politics Thread Holds Its’ Breath

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Didja sleep?

The US Presidential election is on the cusp of being won by Democratic candidate Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. With votes still being counted as of the time of this writing, there seem to be multiple paths to 270 for him and fewer for the incumbent, Donald Trump. He currently stands at 264, and with Nevada yet to call with its six electoral votes, the rest of America is

They will not announce until 9 am Thursday morning.

Counts continue in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. Arizona has already been called for Biden but the margin remains razor thin. And while Pennsylvania and Georgia were initially called for Trump, the absentee and mail-in ballots have begun to make up the difference and Biden may well end up winning one or both.

Biden trailing now in Georgia by only 18,540 with 96% reporting and HEAVILY Dem counties with the most votes outstanding. The numbers are there for him.



🎵With Georgia on Trump's mind.🎵https://t.co/v7xVpMkp7c — Jeffrey Vote Out This Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) November 5, 2020

Needless to say, Trump superfans are not taking this well. We’ve all seen the Beer BBQ Freedom guy sure, but that’s nothing on the “Stop The Count” rallies. Yes, protesters are demanding voting be stopped because their guy was winning. If anybody else is having flashbacks to the Brooks Brothers riots of 2000 you are not wrong for doing so. Appropos for the Fifth of November, there have been multiple instances across several states where these protesters have attempted to disrupt workers in voter processing facilities. Armed protesters have shown up in Maricopa County, AZ protesting the county office but for what? Wouldn’t counting votes if anything, increase the odds of the state maybe going to Trump instead? Whatever. If the Democratic Party was gonna rig the election they’d have got the Senate as well. But to be fair, it’d also be pretty on-brand for them to have forgot to rig the Senate races.

Maricopa County, AZ ballot office is closing to the public due to concerns about unrest from armed Trump supporters chanting “count the votes.”



(They are still counting votes.)#election2020 pic.twitter.com/urvqsqvFlM — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2020

Situations like this, I think, highlight the magnitude of the job ahead. Joe Biden may well be President but Trump supporters will likely continue to act out. Boogaloo Boys, white nationalists, and insurrectionists of every stripe will seek to sow discord and that means we will have to remain vigilant. A Biden administration will likely try to strike a conciliatory tone but unfortunately, we aren’t dealing with people acting in good faith. Aside from everything else on their plate this administration has to do, this may well end up being the most consequential.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments.

