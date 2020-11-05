Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 5

Today’s contestants are:

Burt, a project engineer, grew up in the jungles of India;

Christina, a copy editor, quit her job to travel with her husband; and

Devin, an academic coach, will have to answer to colleagues for missing some clues. Devin is a two-day champ with winnings of $52,204.

In a closely-fought contest, Burt took first place on DD3 and showed the way into FJ with $11,400 vs. $9,600 for Devin and $9,400 for Christina.

DD1, $1,000 – CHILDREN’S LITERATURE- She wrote about & illustrated a frog named Mr. Jeremy Fisher & a hedgehog named Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle (Devin lost $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 (video), $1,200 – MUSIC VENUES – (Photo of amphitheater with mountains rising up in the background) Here’s the geological beauty that makes up this outdoor venue in Colorado (On the first clue of the round, Devin won $3,000 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $2,000 – HISTORICAL FACTS – During the Gladiator or Third Servile War in the 70s B.C., this rebel & his forces gained control over most of southern Italy (Burt added $3,000 from his total of $8,400 vs. $9,400 for Christina.)

FJ – FOREIGN WORDS IN ENGLISH – The first use of this Spanish term in English was by Wellington referring to partisans in the Peninsular Wars

​​Burt and Devin were correct on FJ, with Burt adding $9,000 to win with $20,400.

Triple Stumper of the day: A clue’s reference to the “title beacon” of a recent black-and-white film didn’t lead the players to “The Lighthouse”.

Judging the judges: They were in a generous mood to allow Burt’s response of “Mary Olsen” for the “Full House” actress in 3-NAMED MARYS, especially since her first name is hyphenated as Mary-Kate.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Potter? DD2 – What is Red Rocks? DD3 – Who was Spartacus? FJ – What are guerrillas?

