Drag Race Holland Season 1: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the grand finale of season one of Drag Race Holland!

Tonight, the remaining four queens compete in their final challenge before one of them is crowned the Netherlands’ First Drag Superstar.

Will it be Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Ma’MaQueen, or Miss Abby OMG?

Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – like tonight’s winner – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s finale!

