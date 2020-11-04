Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  (no topic).  I’m writing and scheduling this post in the middle of the day on November 3.  I don’t know what tomorrow will look like, or how we’ll feel when we get here.  Whatever the future holds for us all, our voices and our spirit matter – on good days, and on bad days.  Be well, and enjoy your books.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone.  The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:
11/11:  classics that do and don’t live up to their hype (h/t Colonel Mustard)
11/18:  snobbery and bias (h/t lebkuchen)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.