Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 4

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Paloma, an H.R. director, watches Jeopardy! as a bedtime routine with her young child;

Keoni, a Stanford undergraduate student, likes Celtic culture; and

Devin, an academic coach, co-hosts a local math show. Devin is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,405.

Devin seemed to be in control, but Keoni got hot in the ANTHROPOLOGY category late and took first place on the last clue of DJ, improving to $18,400 vs. $13,400 for Devin and $3,600 for Paloma.

DD1, $400 – U.S. ISLANDS – A tourist spot, Maryland’s Kent Island is the largest island in this body of water (Devin won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2, $1,600- HERE’S THE PLAY – Kevin Bacon was not in this “numeric” play in 1990 but you could trace his connections to Courtney B. Vance & Stockard Channing (Devin lost just $800 from his score of $8,600 vs. $3,800 for Keoni.)

DD3 – $800 – ANTHROPOLOGY- Ruth Benedict analyzed this country in her classic book “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword” (Keoni won $7,000 from his total of $11,400 vs. $13,400 for Devin.)

FJ – COUNTRY NAMES – 5 U.N. member countries have one-syllable names: Chad, Laos & these 3 in Europe

​​Only Devin was able to come up with all three parts of the response. Devin decided to take a risk and bet $13,399, which paid off in a $26,799 victory for a two-day total of $52,204.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 1955 play with characters Brick and Maggie is “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”.

Animal anagram agonies: The players didn’t figure out the one that’s not a fan of under glass, “Hates pan” (pheasant) or the bird from a Stevie Nicks tune “Evident who we dig” (white-winged dove).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Chesapeake Bay? DD2 – What is “Six Degrees of Separation”? DD3 – What is Japan? FJ – What are France, Spain and Greece?

