AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week, we’re talking about the Fiend Patron for the Warlock. These patrons are powerful demons or archdevils from the lower planes of existence. The dark powers they grant allow you to burn your enemies with hellfire and siphon their lifeforce. The Fiend gives the Warlock access to the following spells, which are added to the list of spells you can choose from: for 1st level spells, Burning Hands and Command; for 2nd level, Blindness/Deafness and Scorching Ray; for 3rd level, Fireball and Stinking Cloud, for 4th level, Fire Shield and Wall of Fire; and for 5th level, Flame Strike and Hallow.

Beginning at 1st level, you’ve been given the Dark One’s Blessing, bolstering yourself with your enemies’ life force. Whenever you reduce a creature to zero hit points, you gain temporary hit points equal to your level plus your CHA modifier. Remember that temporary hit points don’t stack, so your pool of temp hp will just re-fill to max with each kill.

When you reach level 6, your patron allows you to tap into the Dark One’s Own Luck. Once per short or long rest, when you make an ability check or saving throw, you can choose to add 1d10 to your roll. You can make this choice after you see the initial d20 roll, but before results are determined.

At 10th level, you gain Fiendish Resilience. At the end of each short or long rest, you can choose one damage type and gain resistance to that damage type. However, damage from magical or silvered weapons ignores this resistance.

Finally, at level 14 you can cause enemies you hit to be Hurled Through Hell. Once per day, when you hit a creature with an attack, you can cause your target to be instantly transported to the lower planes. Note that there’s no chance to save against this ability. The creature disappears from its space and is hurtled through a nightmare landscape, reappearing in the same space at the end of your next turn. Upon returning from this trip through the Hells, if the creature is not a fiend, it takes 10d10 psychic damage.

Life got in the way of finishing up our Call of Cthulhu game on Halloween for more than a few of us, so we decided to push out the conclusion until next. Tune in next time to see whether we all go insane from whatever the hell is going on at Tallinn Operahouse.

