November TV Preview – Streaming (Hello. I Already Did The Quibi Entries and Refuse To Remove Them.)

Hulu

The Mighty Ones

The Mighty Ones, follows the hilarious adventures of a group of creatures: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry. These best friends, self-named The Mighty Ones, live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans whom they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live life large and always have fun in their wild world.

Starring: Alex Cazares, Jessica McKenna, Jimmy Tatro, Josh Brener

Premieres November 9th

A Teacher

A Teacher follows Claire Wilson, a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her student, Eric Walker as they navigate the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship.

Starring: Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Ashley Zuckerman, Marielle Scott, Shane Harper, Adam David Thompson

Premieres November 10th

Eater’s Guide To The World

Discover the most surprising culinary destinations in Eater’s Guide to the World. Join narrator Maya Rudolph on a quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.

Starring: Maya Rudolph

Premieres November 11th

No Man’s Land

No Man’s Land dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

Starring: Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry, Souheila Yacoub, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, James Purefoy

Premieres November 18th

Animaniacs

They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Starring: Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Abby Trott

Premieres November 20th

Amazon

The Pack

In this global adventure, 12 teams of dogs and their human companions compete in fun and exciting challenges celebrating their incredible bond. At stake at the end of this unforgettable journey is a life changing prize – $500,000 for the winning duo and $250,000 for an animal charity.

Starring: Lindsey Vonn

Premieres November 20th

Peacock

Saved By The Bell

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Starring: Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, John Michael Higgins, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez

Quick Thoughts: I would normally be leery about this but the reboot is from Tracey Wigfield, the creator the deeply underrated Great News. She seems to have found a good balance of reverent and mocking. Also Zack Morris’ hair looks insane.

Premieres November 25th

Apple TV+

Becoming You

A global series about child development that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives. Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move, from birth to age 5. It underscores how different our journeys can be, but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.

Starring: Olivia Colman

Premieres November 13th

HBO Max

Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way, ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.

Starring: Maisie Williams, Sian Clifford, Mawaan Rizwan, Taheen Modak, Json Flemyng, Michael Begley, Thalissa Teixeira, Kerry Howard, Sean Knopp, Sean Pertwee

Premieres November 5th

Veneno

Based on the memoir by Valeria Vegas “Not A Whore, Not A Saint: The Memories of La Veneno,” the series brings the most beloved transgender icon of the 90s, Cristina Ortiz (La Veneno) to 2020. Veneno follows Valeria, a young journalism student who discovers she has more in common with La Veneno than she thought. The two women were born in very different times, but their stories become intertwined when Valeria writes a book about La Veneno. Through learning more about her, Valeria discovers her chosen family, how to love herself, and the impact of mass media in the life of an enigmatic entertainer.

Starring: Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago, Lola Rodriguez, Paca la Piraña, Goya Toledo, Ester Exposito, Jedet Sánchez, Lola Dueñas

Premieres November 19th

Disney+

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

It’s the most wonderful time of the year on Kashyyyk, and LEGO Star Wars fans are invited to journey back to Chewbacca’s homeworld for a Wookiee-sized celebration of the galaxy’s most cheerful and magical holiday — Life Day! The special will reunite Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and all your favorite droids, from R2-D2 to BB-8, for a joyous feast on Life Day.

Premieres November 17th

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

This original series will feature Mickey and his best pals—Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto—as they embark on their greatest adventures yet in a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Fans are in store for a mouse-terful combination of laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music, and the unmistakable art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts, which put a contemporary twist on a classic look that harkens back to Mickey’s 1928 beginnings.

Premieres November 18th

CBS All Access

Texas 6

Texas 6 takes place in Strawn, Texas, and follows the Greyhounds, a high school six-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee, as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, the series ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.

Premieres November 26th

Quibi

Ten Weeks

Basic Combat Training (a.k.a. Boot Camp) marks the exhausting, inspiring, and exhilarating start to a career in military service. For the first time in over two decades, the U.S. Army has allowed cameras to capture an unfiltered inside look at ten weeks of training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Quick Thoughts: Quibi actually ceases operation on December 1st so there’s still time for you to enjoy all the quality products they have to offer. Like…you can do boot camp but in tiny bites. Quick bites if you wil-OH HEY I GET NOW.

Premieres November 9th

Slugfest

Explore the decades-long battle between Marvel and DC, whose ingenuity and rivalry led to the worldwide, billion-dollar obsession with superheroes.

Premieres November 9th

This Joka

Will Smith invites a diverse lineup of comics to explore the nature of comedy and its unique ability to bring people together.

Premieres November 23rd

Netflix

Love & Anarchy

A married consultant and a young IT technician assign each other challenges that question societal norms in a flirtatious game leading to unintended consequences.

Starring: Ida Engvoll, Björn Mosten, Carla Sehn, Johannes Bah Kuhnke, Björn Kjellman, Reine Brynolfsson, Gizem Erdogan, Lars Väringer, Elsa Ageman Reiland, Bejamin Shaps, Malin Levanon, Fredrik Hammar, Ejke Blomberg, Carla Sehn, Ruben Lopez

Premieres November 4th

Paranormal

After a skeptical hematologist is plunged into a series of inexplicable events, he unwillingly becomes the go-to-guy for paranormal investigations.

Starring: Ahmed Amin, Razane Jammal, Ayah Samaha, Samaa Ibrahem, Roshdy El Shamy, Reem Abd El Kader

Premieres November 5th

Dash & Lily

A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.

Starring: Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Glenn McCuen, Michael Park, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, Diego Guevara, Agnetta Thacker, Leah Kreitz, Ianne Fields StewartAustin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Glenn McCuen, Michael Park, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, Diego Guevara, Agnetta Thacker, Leah Kreitz, Ianne Fields Stewart

Premieres November 10th

Trial 4

A Boston man facing his 4th trial for murdering a police officer fights to prove his innocence and expose the police corruption that unjustly put him away for 22 years.

Premieres November 11th

The Liberator

The series tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over five hundred days to liberate Europe.

Starring: Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Joel Miguel Vasquez, Forrest Goodluck, Bryan Hibbard, Matt Mercurio, Harrison Stone, Billy Breed, Tatanka Means, Kiowa Gordon

Premieres November 11th

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Comedy trio Aunty Donna showcase their uniquely absurd and offbeat style through an array of sketches, songs and eclectic characters.

Starring: Mark Samual Bonnano, Broden Kelly, Zachary Ruane, Ed Helms, Kristen Schaal, Weird Al Yankovic, Kia Stevens, Paul F. Tompkins

Premieres November 11th

We Are the Champions

We Are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors who put it all on the line to become heroes in their own extraordinary worlds. Featured competitions include Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping.

Premieres November 17th

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas

Benjamin Bradley, best known as Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry with a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions. In his new series, Bradley takes you behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use. Equipped with lights, garlands, and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year. Mr. Christmas invites viewers along for the ride to kick off the holiday season and get inspired to take their own home decorating and traditions to the next level.

Starring: Benajmin Bradley

Premieres November 18th

Voices of Fire

Voices of Fire follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown community as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs. Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

Premieres November 20th

