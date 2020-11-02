The Monday Politics Thread Has 24 Hours Before Election Day

So.

Here we are.

Tomorrow, November 03rd, is Election Day in the US.

This is the day we’ve waited four miserable, shitty years for, a day that has been led up to by the most absolute ridiculous collapse of norms and common sense no one could have predicted. And a pandemic. A fucking pandemic in 2020.

Most of us, I would think, have voted already, because, as mentioned, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. But maybe some of us haven’t been able to, and tomorrow is the day that civil right will be exercised.

Biden leads Trump by 10 points in final pre-election NBC News/WSJ poll

Democrat Joe Biden maintains his double-digit national lead over Republican President Donald Trump in the final national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll before the 2020 presidential election, with six-in-10 voters saying the country is on the wrong track, and with a majority disapproving of the president’s handling of the coronavirus.



Biden is ahead of Trump nationally by 10 points among registered voters, 52 percent to 42 percent, in what has been a remarkably stable race over the course of a tumultuous year in American politics. NBC News

How to Tell If the Election Will Get Violent

As in the late ’60s and early ’70s, America today crackles with rage and tension, the kind that political scientists worry about. “We are more polarized than at any time since the lead-up to the Civil War,” says Thomas Zeitzoff, a politics professor at American University. “We have two different, large protests: the protests against police racism and … far-right militia groups. And you have a president who is prepping and priming his supporters to delegitimize his results.” The Atlantic

Trump Can Still Win, But The Polls Would Have To Be Off By Way More Than In 2016

No, I don’t know who’s going to win the election. According to our forecast, President Trump still has a chance at a second term: a 10 percent chance, to be more specific.



But — even though we’ll still get a ton of polls on Sunday and Monday — I’ve seen enough based on the polls we got earlier this week to know that things aren’t likely to change all that much in our forecast between now and just after midnight on Tuesday, when we’ll freeze it. FiveThirtyEight

