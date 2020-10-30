Shoeless Trivia: The Man – DeLorean

This is not a sponsored post, but if Disney would like to send me some money I would not object.
- John DeLorean’s father was born Alsó-Fehér County, then part of what kingdom, one half of a Dual Monarchy?
- The automobile pictured below is one of DeLorean’s most important contributions during his time at GM. What three letters have been redacted?
- DeLorean owned a stake in professional football team that has since relocated and now shares a home stadium with another team. What is the name of that stadium?
- Delorean’s namesake automobile had a number of memorable features including gull wing doors and stainless steel body panels. What chemical element that makes up approximately 11% of the stainless steel alloy is primarily responsible for its resistance to corrosion?
- DeLorean was played in a 2018 film by what actor who is perhaps better known for another role in which his character’s dreams of conquest and vengeance were foiled by a lack of familiarity with the song “O-o-h Child”?
Answers
- Kingdom of Hungary
- GTO
- SoFi Stadium (Team was the San Diego Chargers)
- chromium
- Lee Pace
